Bittersweet night for Ireland with red cards, debuts and protests during win over Qatar

Republic of Ireland 1

Qatar 0

TWO TENNIS BALL protests, two red cards and three senior debuts at least made sure this would be a summer friendly to remember.

Nathan Collins also scored the only goal of the game to mark it down in the record books as another Republic of Ireland victory for Heimir Hallgrímsson.

It will feel bittersweet.

Jack Moylan’s home bow started with something special as he assisted Collins with that precise set-piece to win the game.

On the back of his hat-trick against Grenada earlier in the month the Dubliner was embracing international footballer with a carefree exuberance.

But a straight red card for what was deemed a dangerous challenge turned things sour. His efforts were applauded from the 28,981 at Aviva Stadium.

Qatar offered little threat in response and also ended the evening down to 10 men when one of their substitutes, Almoez Ali, was shown a straight red card for appearing to strike Jayson Molumby in the face.

Those tennis ball protests in the first half came on 10 and 20 minutes. They were a clear indication of the depth of feeling about the Israel games to come in the Nations League.

The majority of this starting XI will be leading the charge in that campaign come September, while further debuts for 18-year-olds Jaden Umeh and Mason Melia, formerly of Cork City and St Patrick’s Athletic but now with Benfica and Tottneham Hotspur, respectively, as well as Lecce defender Corrie Ndaba hint at the infusion of fresh faces to come on nights of greater importance than this.

Jack Moylan after his red card. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Still, verything about how Ireland started the game would have pleased Heimir Hallgrímsson.

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The Ireland manager’s message was that this was a fixture that had taken on completely new meaning to what had been hoped.

Instead of a World Cup send-off he was framing it as the start of the next journey towards Euro 2028.

“Everything we do now is designed to shape our path towards 2028. We want to ensure that Ireland is a central part of that tournament, competing in front of our own supporters. That work has already begun, and today is a significant step forward,” he wrote in the match programme.

Before the first tennis ball protest, Ireland were 1-0 up and Moylan was instrumental in the goal, as well as helping to set a tempo that Qatar didn’t seem quite ready – or willing – to match.

This was their first game since qualifying for the World Cup, a combination of the US-Iran conflict and the outbreak of Ebola forcing the postponement of planned preparation. So perhaps it was to be expected they would ease themselves in and go through the motions somewhat, even if their experience manager Julen Lopetegui was an animated, frustrated figure on the touchline.

There was energy and purpose to how Hallgrímsson’s players pressed from the front with Moylan, operating off the left with Troy Parrott through the centre and Chiedozie Ogbene on the right, the most eye-catching.

He had a near-post shot blocked after just two minutes when Ogbene and Seamus Coleman linked swiftly for the full back to burst into the box.

Moylan’s anticipation earned the chance but Mahmoud Abunada had his angles covered to save the shot.

Only two minutes later and Moylan won a clever foul on his side of the pitch with a dummy and turn. His set-piece delivery was pin-point for Collins, who had crept in between Qatar captain Boualem Khoukhi and Issa Laye.

Collins’ header was glanced perfectly into the right corner, using the pace on the cross for the power to beat Abunada.

The protests which came around 10 and 20 minutes will rightfully garner headlines, and its significance shouldn’t be underplayed, even if the numbers involved were small.

Momentum for the Stop The Game campaign will surely grow after the summer when Israel’s visit in September looms on the horizon.

The protests disrupted the game briefly, but it wasn’t a case of Ireland being knocked out of their stride because of it.

They looked comfortable with the goal lead Jamie McGrath and Jayson Molumby dovetailing in midfield and the three in front of the offering only sporadic flashes.

Parrott zipped a shot from distance wide and Moylan almost sent the striker through on goal with a headed pass.

The Dubliner’s red card was shown on 45 minutes after he challenged Jassem Gaber for a bouncing ball. Both went in strong and the Qatari ended up in a heap. Replays showed the connection wasn’t high on the leg and did not perhaps have the force to warrant being dismissed.

“No ref, no ref,” Moylan said as referee Jamie Robinson from Northern Ireland brought a premature end to his big night.

Moylan covered his face in his jersey as he walked off before being consoled on the touchline by Hallgrímsson.

The Ireland manager’s only change at the break was to withdraw Dara O’Shea and introduce James Abankwah.

Nothing changed with Ireland’s approach while down to 10 men and other than a deflected shot off Collins from Yusuf Abdurisag in the 70th minute Caoimhín Kelleher had nothing to do in the second half.

Hallgrímsson introduced Umeh and Ndaba for the final quarter, yet it was the soon-to-be 38-year-old Coleman who was still providing the spark into the final stages. A burst towards the box looked promising until he was knocked off balance by Tahsin Jamshid and his face crashed into the knee of Lucas Mendes.

Collins was sprawled on the ground but got back to his feet to make sure this night didn’t end on a distressing note.

Republic of Ireland: Caoimhín Kelleher; Seamus Coleman, Jake O’Brien, Nathan Collins (captain), Dara O’Shea (James Abankwah HT), Liam Scales (Corrie Ndaba 74); Chiedozie Ogbene (Jaden Umeh 75), Jayson Molumby, Jamie McGrath, Jack Moylan; Troy Parrott (Mason Melia 90).

Qatar: Mahmud Abunada; Pedro Miguel, Jassem Gaber, Issa Laye, Ahmed Fathi; Yusuf Abdurisag, Homam Elamin, Edmilson Junior, Akram Afif; Boualem Khoukhi (captain), Ayoub Al-Oui.

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Nir)