THE DUBLIN FOOTBALLERS have received a boost for their All-Ireland football Round 1 meeting with Louth as Con O’Callaghan has been named to start.
The Cuala star has not featured for Dublin since being withdrawn at half-time of the Leinster quarter-final win over Wicklow. He missed the semi-final victory over Louth as well as their defeat against Westmeath in the final.
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O’Callaghan is one of two changes as Greg McEneaney has also been named to start, replacing Theo Clancy and Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne.
The sides will do battle again at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon at 2.30pm.
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Boost for Dublin as Con O'Callaghan named to start for Louth clash
THE DUBLIN FOOTBALLERS have received a boost for their All-Ireland football Round 1 meeting with Louth as Con O’Callaghan has been named to start.
The Cuala star has not featured for Dublin since being withdrawn at half-time of the Leinster quarter-final win over Wicklow. He missed the semi-final victory over Louth as well as their defeat against Westmeath in the final.
O’Callaghan is one of two changes as Greg McEneaney has also been named to start, replacing Theo Clancy and Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne.
The sides will do battle again at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon at 2.30pm.
Dublin
1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)
2. Greg McEneaney (Skerries Harps), 3. Nathan Doran (Clontarf), 4. David Byrne (Naomh Ólaf)
5. Seán MacMahon (Raheny), 6. Charlie McMorrow (Cuala), 7. Eoin Kennedy (Cuala)
8.Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock), 9. Brian Howard (Raheny).
10. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh), 11. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street),
13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 14. Killian McGinnis (Skerries Harps), 15. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)
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