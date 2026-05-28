More Stories
Dublin's Con O'Callaghan. ©INPHO/James Crombie
Selection

Boost for Dublin as Con O'Callaghan named to start for Louth clash

Greg McEneaney is the other change for Dublin as they take on Louth in Croke Park.
10.20pm, 28 May 2026

THE DUBLIN FOOTBALLERS have received a boost for their All-Ireland football Round 1 meeting with Louth as Con O’Callaghan has been named to start.

The Cuala star has not featured for Dublin since being withdrawn at half-time of the Leinster quarter-final win over Wicklow. He missed the semi-final victory over Louth as well as their defeat against Westmeath in the final.

O’Callaghan is one of two changes as Greg McEneaney has also been named to start,  replacing Theo Clancy and Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne. 

The sides will do battle again at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon at 2.30pm.

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Greg McEneaney (Skerries Harps), 3. Nathan Doran (Clontarf), 4. David Byrne (Naomh Ólaf)

5. Seán MacMahon (Raheny), 6. Charlie McMorrow (Cuala), 7. Eoin Kennedy (Cuala)
8.Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock), 9. Brian Howard (Raheny).

10. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh), 11. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street), 

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 14. Killian McGinnis (Skerries Harps), 15. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)

Related Reads
Colin O'Riordan and Cora Staunton to lead Ireland team for historic AFLW clash with Australia
Doing it his way in New York and Tyrone, Frank McGuigan was unique
Fairytale winners and unabated joy should be glory enough for the provincial championships

Subs:

  • 16. Hugh O’Sullivan (Ballyboden St Endas)
  • 17. Tom Lahiff (St Judes)
  • 18. Liam Smith (Ballinteer St Johns)
  • 19. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille)
  • 20. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis)
  • 21. Seán Guiden (St Sylvester’s)
  • 22. Ethan Dunne (Skerries Harps)
  • 23. Páidí White (St Sylvester’s)
  • 24. Niall O’Callaghan (Cuala)
  • 25. Luke Breathnach (Ballinteer St Johns)
  • 26. Tim Deering (Skerries Harps)

****

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie