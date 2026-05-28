Tearful Littler defeats Humphries in final-leg decider to regain Premier League crown

TEARFUL LUKE LITTLER beat great rival Luke Humphries in a final-leg decider to regain his Premier League crown and pocket a £350,000 (€400,000) jackpot.

World number one Littler was subjected to more pantomime booing and whistling from the 16,000 crowd at London’s O2 Arena.

But the 19-year-old shrugged off the jeers which have followed him around recently to reclaim the title he lost to Humphries in last year’s final.

It was the third straight meeting between darts’ top pair in the final, and it was Warrington thrower Littler who came from 6-3 down to edge a thriller 11-10.

Add in his record-equalling six nightly wins over the 17-week marathon and Littler has raked in an eye-watering £410,000 (€472,000).

“It’s been a rollercoaster,” he said. “The first four weeks I was bottom of the table. I had to pick myself up, had some tough times.”

LITTLER WINS THE PREMIER LEAGUE! ☢️



What an INCREDIBLE final 👏



Luke Littler claims his second BetMGM Premier League title, holding his nerve in a dramatic last-leg decider against Luke Humphries in a remarkable final 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xP3TlwEHDo — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 28, 2026

The youngster then had to stop speaking as welled up with emotion, and Humphries explained: “It shows what it means to us as players, on the road for 16, 17 weeks, it’s hard work.”

Advertisement

Littler had earlier squandered six match darts as he let a 9-4 lead slip in a bad-tempered semi-final against Gerwyn Price.

There was a flashpoint midway through the 15th leg when Price, not on a finish, scored 170 and gave the crowd the reeling in the ‘big fish’ gesture with Littler already throwing.

Referee Huw Ware gave Price a ticking-off at the end of the leg before the fired-up Welshman apologised to Littler.

However, the 41-year-old repeated the gesture at his very next visit after hitting 180, although this time he was well out of his opponent’s eyeline.

Price carried on reeling in Littler, but ‘The Nuke’ held his nerve to take the deciding leg for a 10-9 victory, his ninth consecutive win against the former rugby player.

Humphries (31) had seen off 2021 winner Jonny Clayton 10-9 in a see-saw second semi-final.

‘Cool-Hand’ led 6-2, only for Clayton to find the form that earned him four nightly wins and roar 9-7 ahead.

Humphries levelled the match at 9-9 with a 121 check-out, and then missed a match dart at bull.

But as Clayton threw for double 16 to win, he appeared to be put off by a whistle from the crowd allowing Humphries to step up and finish the job.

The Welsh number one was clearly annoyed as he gestured towards the crowd before walking offstage.