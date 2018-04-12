Tiger's prowling! Woods set for US Open return as comeback gathers pace

FORMER WORLD NUMBERÂ one Tiger Woods has filed an entry to play in this yearâ€™s US Open at Shinnecock Hills, tournament organisers confirmed today.
The 14-time Major champion, who has not played in the US Open since 2015, had been expected to return to the event this year following a successful comeback from back surgery.
The 42-year-old finished tied for 32nd place at last weekâ€™s Masters at Augusta, his first major since returning from injury.
Woods won the last of his 14 majors at the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines.
This yearâ€™s US Open will take place at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, in Southampton, New York from 14-17 June, where Woods has played twice before.
