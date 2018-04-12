  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Tiger's prowling! Woods set for US Open return as comeback gathers pace

He’ll play in the second Major of the year in June.

By AFP Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 9:02 PM
33 minutes ago 1,021 Views No Comments
Woods finished in a tie for 32nd at Augusta last week.
Image: Curtis Compton
Image: Curtis Compton

FORMER WORLD NUMBERÂ one Tiger Woods has filed an entry to play in this yearâ€™s US Open at Shinnecock Hills, tournament organisers confirmed today.

The 14-time Major champion, who has not played in the US Open since 2015, had been expected to return to the event this year following a successful comeback from back surgery.

The 42-year-old finished tied for 32nd place at last weekâ€™s Masters at Augusta, his first major since returning from injury.

Woods won the last of his 14 majors at the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines.

This yearâ€™s US Open will take place at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, in Southampton, New York from 14-17 June, where Woods has played twice before.

AFP

