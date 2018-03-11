  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Tipp withstand late Cork rally to advance through to quarter-finals

Jason Forde scored 12 points as Michael Ryan’s side saw off the Rebels at Semple Stadium.

By John Fallon Sunday 11 Mar 2018, 4:29 PM
5 hours ago 9,218 Views 7 Comments
Jason Forde hits a point despite pressure from Colm Spillane.
Image: Conor Wyse/INPHO
Image: Conor Wyse/INPHO

Tipperary 1-24

Cork 1-21

DESPITE SHOOTING 20 wides to Corkâ€™s six, Tipperary did enough to secure victory at Semple Stadium this afternoon and advance through to the Allianz hurling league quarter-finals.

But they had to withstand a spirted recovery by the Rebels who came with a late rally.

Tipperary led by 0-15 to 1-9 at the end of the opening half, with five of their six forwards finding the target by the 22nd minute.

And John McGrath, the only forward not to raise a flag for the premier county before the break, came close to getting the opening goal for Tipp but was denied by a good save from Anthony Nash.

Tipperary opted for wind advantage in the first half but found themselves 1-2 to 0-3 behind after eight minutes when Patrick Horgan blasted home a penalty after Alan Cadogan was fouled.

The Tipperary response was superb with four points in less than three minutes, with Jason Forde again impressing as he landed two of them and Billy McCarthy and Sean Curran also finding their range.

Five of the six Cork forwards found the target before the break but Horgan, who had 1-5 posted by the interval, was the only one to score more than a point.

The sides were level five times in the opening half but Tipperary finished strongly before the interval with Patrick â€˜Bonnerâ€™ Maher, Cathal Barrett and Alan Flynn landing superb scores to lead by three at the interval.

Billy McCarthy of Tipperary in action against Tim O'Mahony Source: Conor Wyse/INPHO

The crowd of 6,673 saw Forde and Horgan twice exchange pointed frees in the opening eight minutes of the second half.

Tipperary, who shot 11 wides to Corkâ€™s three in the opening half, opened up a 0-20 to 1-12 lead after 48 minutes.

Another Horgan free reduced the margin and then Nash produced another superb save, this time denying Michael Breen when he blocked his effort with a foot.

But he was unable to prevent Billy McCarthy shooting to the roof of the net after 55 minutes when he soloed through to score to lead by 1-21 to 1-14.

Cork hit back with another free from Horgan and a good point from play by Michael Cahalane to leave five between them with 13 minutes left.

Michael Ryan celebrates a goal for his team Source: Conor Wyse/INPHO

The visitors never gave up and got the margin down to a goal going into stoppage time but they were unable to deny Tipperary in an exciting finish.

Tipperary scorers:Â Jason Forde 0-12 (0-7f), Billy McCarthy 1-1, Patrick Maher 0-3, Michael Breen 0-2, Sean Curran 0-2, Cathal Barrett 0-2, Brendan Maher 0-1, Alan Flynn 0-1.

Cork scorers: Patrick Horgan 1-9 (1-0 pen, 0-8f), Alan Cadogan 0-3, Michael Cahalane 0-2, Conor Lehane 0-2, Luke Meade 0-2, Shane Kingston 0-1, Daniel Kearney 0-1.

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)
3. SeÃ¡n Oâ€™Brien (Newport)
4. Donagh Maher (Burgess)

5. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Ã‰ire Ã“g)
6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
9. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

10. SeÃ¡n Curran (Mullinahone)
11. Billy McCarthy (Thurles Sarsfields)
12. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

13. Michael Breen (Ballina)
14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Substitutes:

25. Mark Russell (Lattin-Cullen) for McGrath (64)
18. Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields) for Donagh Maher (70)
19. Cian Darcy (Kilruane McDonaghs) for McCarthy (70)

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Sean O Donoghue (Inniscarra)
3. Eoin O Cadogan (Douglas)
4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
6. Tim O Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

10. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
11. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
12. Robbie O Flynn (Erins Own)

13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)
14. Michael Cahalane (Bandon)
15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Substitutes:

20. Luke Meade (Newcestown) for Kingston (54)
23. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr) for Oâ€™Flynn (59)
24. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields) for Cooper (64)
25. Jack Oâ€™Connor (Sarsfields) for Fitzgibbon (70)
22. Lorcan McLoughlin (Kanturk) for Oâ€™Mahony (Blood 70)

Referee: Paud Oâ€™Dwyer (Carlow)

