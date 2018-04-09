  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 9 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How will Tipperary rebound for the summer after hurling league final loss?

A familiar challenge awaits Michael Ryan after yesterday’s defeat to Kilkenny.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 9 Apr 2018, 7:30 PM
57 minutes ago 1,240 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3948883
The Tipperary management watch on during yesterday's clash with Kilkenny.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
The Tipperary management watch on during yesterday's clash with Kilkenny.
The Tipperary management watch on during yesterday's clash with Kilkenny.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IT IS A familiar feeling for Tipperary hurling and their current sideline leader.

Five times since 2009 they have closed out the league with a defeat in the final, Kilkenny their conquerors on four occasions.

In various roles Michael Ryan has been at the coalface with Tipperary during those defeats, working alongside Liam Sheedy and Eamonn Oâ€™Shea before assuming the managerial reigns for their last two league final outings.

Last April he termed the 16-point hiding they suffered against Galway as â€˜the worst performanceâ€™ during his time at the helm. After shipping a league decider loss for the second time in less than a year, Ryan did not deliver such sharp criticism yesterday.Â He was keen to point out that 2017 was â€˜a non turn upâ€™ and that in 2018 they had created a contest in the opening half.

But the problem for Tipperary lay in their second-half production and the myriad of doubts it now creates.

They were outscored 1-9 to 0-4 in the third quarter as Kilkenny exerted a stranglehold on this encounter. They were obliterated on their own puckout, sourcing possession from only three of the 17 that Darragh Mooney delivered in the half.

And they did not sufficiently penetrate in attack. A goal from the opportunity that saw John Oâ€™Dwyerâ€™s 40th minute snap shot saved by Eoin Murphy may have altered the course of the encounter butÂ hitting only a point from play and striking a single wide was proof of Tipperaryâ€™s difficulties in the second half.

The home fans raised the decibel level when Conor Fogartyâ€™s goal clinched Kilkennyâ€™s victory but while Tipperary did manage to halt the scoring concession then and snatch a goal through Jason Forde, the eventual six-point loss left them with plenty to ponder in terms of their selection.

The manner in which Walter Walsh ran amok in the second half and made life so uncomfortable for James Barry raises the question as to who Tipperary select in their full-back line and how they look to protect their inside rearguard.

Is Michael Breen, a forceful and commanding number three as a minor in 2012 and U21 in 2015, an option worth exploring? Can they afford to take Padraic Maher away from the heartbeat of their team in the half-back line?

Walter Walsh and Padraic Maher Walter Walsh and Padraic Maher after yesterday's game. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

In goal Tipperary were long accustomed to assurance as Brendan Cummins lengthy career was followed by a spell of Darren Gleeson standing between the posts. But that experience has been removed with Darragh Mooney, Brian Hogan and Paul Maher all auditioning this spring and it will be a newÂ era whoever Ryan entrusts with the responsibility this summer.

In attack Jason Forde and John McGrath demonstrated their telepathic understanding when they combined for that first-half goal yesterday. Forde has looked a rejuvenated figure this year with 2-12 bolstering his sizeable league scoring tally further and McGrathâ€™s threat is always evident.

Jason Forde celebrates scoring a goal Jason Forde celebrating Tipperary's first goal yesterday. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Apart from that duo Tipperaryâ€™s attack lacked a killer touch yesterday. They have players like Seamus Callanan and Noel McGrath to return to add scoring qualities with Patrick Maher, Dan McCormack and Niall Oâ€™Meara all capable of solving the ball-winning dilemma that they were presented with against Kilkenny.

But managing their schedule over the next six weeks will be important though as they return from injury, face club assignments and seek to regain their sharpness before Tipperary fire their opening shots in Munster against Limerick on 20 May.

In the aftermath yesterday Ryan returned to the theme of how testing the new provincial format will be. Heâ€™s seen Tipperary teams slump to championship opening defeats after these league final losses before â€“ undone by Limerick in 2013 and 2014 and then staved off by an emerging Cork side last May.

The knockout element may be removed in Munster yet the Limerick tie is the start of an intense schedule before 10 June.

Itâ€™s only eight months since Tipperary lost to the eventual All-Ireland champions by a wonder Joe Canning score and nineteen months since Tipperary were sweeping Kilkenny aside on a September Sunday.

The memory of those feats should insulate Ryan from undue criticism and a fully stocked panel will give him a stronger hand to play with.

But turning things around after damaging league final losses is not straightforward.Â Ryan has been down this road before with the Tipperary hurlers and knows more than most how challenging it can be.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

5 forwards set for Tipperary championship return in wake of league final loss

â€˜God I hope soâ€™ â€“ Cody not giving up on seeing star player Hogan in action in Leinster

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'Johnny and Isa, theyâ€™ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'Johnny and Isa, theyâ€™ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
FOOTBALL
Former Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Capello confirms retirement from football
Former Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Capello confirms retirement from football
'I swear on my daughter's life I touched the ball!' - Kane eyes Golden Boot despite missing out on goal
'I have an idea' - Guardiola plots new defensive strategy for Liverpool clash
LIVERPOOL
Irrepressible Salah wins PFA Player of the Month award for 4th time this season
Irrepressible Salah wins PFA Player of the Month award for 4th time this season
End of an era as Fernando Torres to leave boyhood club
'Nobody is too big to come off' - Allardyce defends substitution after Rooney anger
PREMIER LEAGUE
Wayne Rooney 'struggles against the best opposition'
Wayne Rooney 'struggles against the best opposition'
Man United star denies deliberately spitting on City crest
'Maybe it is my fault' - City goal collapses worrying Guardiola
MANCHESTER CITY
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man United after spoiling City's party
Paul Pogba comes good and more Premier League talking points

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie