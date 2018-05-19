Tipperary coast past Waterford to set-up Munster semi-final showdown with Cork

Tipperary 0-20

Waterford 0-9

John Fallon reports from Semple Stadium

LIAM MCGRATH LANDED nine points as Tipperary opened their Munster SFC campaign with an expected win at Semple Stadium.

Liam Kearns’ men were never troubled by a Waterford side who only managed their first score after 27 minutes.

By then Tipp were on their way to victory with a couple of McGrath frees helping them into a 0-6 to 0-0 lead, with Kevin O’Halloran, Jimmy Feehan, Michael Quinlivan and Jack Kennedy also finding the range.

Tommy Prendergast gave Waterford hope with a couple of good points before the break, with Tipperary going in leading by 0-7 to 0-3.

Any hopes of a Waterford revival were dispelled in the opening eleven minutes of the second half when Tipperary tacked on six points without reply.

McGrath led the way with Quinlivan also looking sharp in an attack where Conor Sweeney was not risked because of a hamstring problem.

Tipperary goalkeeper Evan Comerford denied Dylan Guiry the goal that Waterford needed to stage any sort of reasonable comeback.

But Jason Curry stemmed the flow when he was introduced, shooting a superb point from a sideline in addition to a free.

However, Tipperary never looked like being troubled, with James Lonergan, Philip Austin, Liam Boland and Josh Keane shooting good points as they eased their way to victory as the Waterford challenge died.

The big task now for Liam Kearns is to get his side to turn around so quickly for the visit of Cork to Semple Stadium next Saturday evening.

Scorers for Tipperary: L McGrath (0-9, 7f), M Quinlivan (0-3), K O’Halloran (0-2), J Lonergan (0-1), J Keane (0-1), J Kennedy (0-1), J Feehan (0-1), P Austin (0-1), L Boland (0-1).

Scorers for Waterford: C McGuiry (0-3, 1f, 1 s/l), S Prendergast (0-2), G Crotty (0-2), JJ Hutchinson (0-1), C Murray (0-1)

Tipperary

1 Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

2 Shane O’Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle)

3 John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)

4 Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)

5 Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

6 Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers)

7 Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

8 Liam Casey (Cahir)

9 Steven O’Brien (Clonmel Commercials)

10 Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfealce)

11 Kevin O’Halloran (Portroe)

12 Brian Fox (Annacarty-Donohill)

13 Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers)

14 Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)

15 Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs

9 Steven O’Brien for Kennedy (44)

23 Philip Austin for O’Halloran (46)

19 Kevin Fahey for Maher (50)

22 Jason Lonergan for Quinlivan (54)

20 Paddy Codd for Meagher (57)

21 George Hannigan for Casey (65).

Waterford

1 Stephen Enright (Ballinacourty)

2 Brian Looby (Ballinacourty)

3 Aidan Trihy (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg)

4 James McGrath (The Nire)

5 Stephen Prendergast (Kilrossanty)

6 Michael Curry (Rathgormack)

7 Shane Ryan (The Nire)

8 Tommy Prendergast (Kilrossanty)

9 Kieran Power (Dungarvan)

10 Michael Curry (Rathgormack)

11 Conor Murray (Rathgormack)

12 Billy O’Keefe (Gaultier)

13 Gavin Crotty (Dungarvan)

14 Joey Veale (Kilrossanty)

15 JJ Hutchinson (Gaultier)

Subs

19 Jason Curry (Rathgormack) for O’Keefe (29)

20 Craig Guiry for Veale (44)

17 Joe Allen for McGrath (57 BC)

21 Michael Kiely for Power (67)

18 Mark Cummins for Trihy (71)

23 Eoin O’Brien for Hutchinson (71).

