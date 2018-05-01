  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 1 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I want to come back a better player': Brady puts Patriots uncertainty to bed

Speculation surrounding Tom Brady’s NFL future can be put to bed after he confirmed he is to return with the Patriots.

By The42 Team Tuesday 1 May 2018, 1:10 PM
1 hour ago 1,830 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3988131
New England Patriots icon Tom Brady
New England Patriots icon Tom Brady
New England Patriots icon Tom Brady

TOM BRADY HAS confirmed that he plans to continue playing for the New England Patriots in the 2018 NFL season and hopes to come back “a better player”.

The legendary quarterback is still under contract with the franchise but, at the age of 40, had not yet committed to extending his career.

However, asked directly at the Milken Institute Global Conference in California, Brady said: “Yes, I will be playing.

“I have personal goals. I want to keep playing. I’ve said for a long time that I want to play to my mid-40s. I was told for three years, when I was 36 to 37, ‘you can’t keep playing, no-one wins Super Bowls [at that age].’

“It’s a great challenge for me. I think I’ve been challenged my whole life. I feel like I can do it.”

The five-time Super Bowl champion clarified his intentions for the coming year, stating that he will be carrying on but also needs to give his family more attention.

“Part of this off-season, for me, is certainly about still preparing for what’s ahead in my next journey, my next mountain to climb with this group of teammates,” Brady said.

“But it’s also [acknowledging] that a lot of people are getting the short end of the stick in my life – certainly my wife and my kids.

“Football is year-round for me. It’s a lot of thought, a lot of energy and emotion put into it, but I need to invest in them, too. My kids are 10, eight and five. They’re not getting younger, so I need to take time so I can be available to them, too. 

“I’ve really spent the last two or three months doing those things and I think I’m really trying to fill my tank up so that when I do go back, I can go back and I think I’ll actually be, in my mind, a better player, a better teammate, because I’ll be really rejuvenated.”

- Omni

Wembley could host Super Bowl and World Cup final, claims prospective owner Khan

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into the Champions Cup next season
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into the Champions Cup next season
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
FOOTBALL
We did it against Messi and Suarez â Nainggolan believes Roma have a chance
We did it against Messi and Suarez – Nainggolan believes Roma have a chance
Wembley could host Super Bowl and World Cup final, claims prospective owner Khan
Kane narrows the gap in golden boot race in routine win for Tottenham
MANCHESTER UNITED
Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
Wenger surprised by Manchester United's 'classy' pre-match presentation
Fellaini the hero in stoppage time after Mkhitaryan returned to haunt United
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pochettino for Man Utd? Spurs boss the perfect successor to Mourinho, says Neville
Pochettino for Man Utd? Spurs boss the perfect successor to Mourinho, says Neville
Gary Neville's team of the season shows four changes from the PFA's selection
Roma issue no-violence plea to their fans ahead of Liverpool visit
ULSTER
McFarland appointment an important step as Ulster look to rebuild
McFarland appointment an important step as Ulster look to rebuild
Ulster confirm appointment of Dan McFarland as next head coach
'We weren't enjoying our rugby... It has started to lift a bit of the gloom'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie