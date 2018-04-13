  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 13 April, 2018
'There are 37 countries in the Commonwealth where it’s currently illegal to be who I am'

Tom Daley has urged a number of nations to relax their anti-gay stance.

By AFP Friday 13 Apr 2018, 11:36 AM
1 hour ago 3,076 Views No Comments
England's Tom Daley with his gold medal in the Men's Synchronised 10m Platform Final at the Optus Aquatic Centre during day nine of the 2018 Commonwealth Games
Image: Danny Lawson
Image: Danny Lawson

ENGLISH WORLD CHAMPION diver Tom Daley on Friday urged Commonwealth nations who outlaw homosexuality to relax their anti-gay stance.

Openly gay Daley, who is expecting a child with his partner through a surrogate, grasped the opportunity of his gold medal triumph in the 10m synchro event to push for change.

Daley, who won gold with team-mate Daniel Goodfellow, said sexual acts between consenting adults of the same sex are criminalised in 37 Commonwealth countries.

Daley voiced his concerns about the treatment of homosexuals in large parts of the Commonwealth, whose athletes are gathered on Australia’s Gold Coast for the ongoing Games.

“Hopefully, I know this might sound a bit political, but by the next Commonwealth Games (in Birmingham 2022), there are 37 countries in the Commonwealth where it’s currently illegal to be who I am, so hopefully we can reduce that number between now and then,” Daley told reporters.

“Coming to the Gold Coast and being able to live as an openly gay man is really important and to be able to feel comfortable in who you are when you are standing on that diving board.

“For 37 countries that are here participating that’s very much not the case.”

Daley said it was time for those Commonwealth countries to change their anti-gay laws.

“You just have to face those things and try and make change,” he said.

There are lots of things that are going to take a long time to change, but I feel with the Commonwealth I think we can really help push some of the other nations to relax their laws on anti-gay sex.”

The penalties for private, consensual sexual conduct between same-sex adults remain harsh in a number of Commonwealth countries, including imprisonment, hard labour and in some cases flogging.

The Commonwealth countries that outlaw homosexuality include Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Bangladesh, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Tonga.

© – AFP, 2018

Irish teen Aaron McKenna scores another impressive first-round knockout in California>

The Seahawks ‘postponed’ a Colin Kaepernick workout after he said he wouldn’t stop kneeling>

