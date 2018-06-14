This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 15 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Top-ranked Johnson grabs share of US Open lead

England’s Ian Poulter and American Scott Piercy were in the clubhouse on one-under 69.

By AFP Thursday 14 Jun 2018, 11:09 PM
1 hour ago 1,749 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4072129
Dustin Johnson tees off the second hole during the first round of the US Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Dustin Johnson tees off the second hole during the first round of the US Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills.
Dustin Johnson tees off the second hole during the first round of the US Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

WORLD NUMBER ONE Dustin Johnson seized a share of the lead with nine holes remaining in his opening round at the US Open golf championship.

On a day when strong winds blowing off Long Island Sound made Shinnecock Hills a test of survival, Johnson was two-under through nine holes, tied with fellow American Russell Henley, who was two-under through 12.

Englandâ€™s Ian Poulter and American Scott Piercy were in the clubhouse on one-under 69 on a day that saw a bevy of stars struggle and few players drop below par even briefly.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy matched his highest major round score with a 10-over 80. Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth signed for a 78 and five-time major winner Phil Mickelson posted a 77.

Tiger Woods, playing the US Open for the first time since 2015, got off to a disastrous start with a triple-bogey at the par-four first.

Woodsâ€™s approach from the fairway rolled through the green and down into a collection area. His chip was short and rolled back down, his next attempt also failing to stay on the putting surface.

The 14-time major champion, playing just his 10th event in his comeback after spinal fusion surgery, used his putter to get the ball on the green, then two-putted for a seven.

Woods promptly bogeyed the next, but pulled a stroke back at the par-five fifth to make the turn atÂ three-over.

Â© â€“ AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Fifa to take action over Palestinan FA chiefâ€™s Messi comment>

Pen to paper! Good news for Irish duo as they sign new deals at Arsenal>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Mesut Ã–zil dreams of beating England in the World Cup final
Mesut Ã–zil dreams of beating England in the World Cup final
14 Twitter reactions that sum up the World Cup opening ceremony
Russian MP criticised for saying don't have sex with men from different races during World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
England can win the World Cup - Mourinho
England can win the World Cup - Mourinho
'There is nothing that justifies Julen Lopetegui not being on bench for tomorrow's game'
'I would just like to leave this press conference because it seems like a funeral'
IRELAND
Ref review: How accurate were the big calls in Ireland's defeat to the Wallabies?
Ref review: How accurate were the big calls in Ireland's defeat to the Wallabies?
'Thatâ€™s not a very nice term to use' - Michael Cheika hits back at Neil Francis
Tadhg Beirne bringing 'good energy' as he gets set for Ireland debut
WORLD CUP 2018
Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with obscene gesture
Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with obscene gesture
13 Netflix alternatives you should watch if you hate the World Cup
A perfect start for hosts Russia as they earn emphatic victory in World Cup opener
FIFA WORLD CUP
'We do not have time to regret:' Hierro looking ahead with Spain after Lopetegui sacking
'We do not have time to regret:' Hierro looking ahead with Spain after Lopetegui sacking
Ramos insists Spain are 'together' as former Real defender Hierro takes over
USA, Mexico and Canada to host 2026 World Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie