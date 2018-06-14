Top-ranked Johnson grabs share of US Open lead

WORLD NUMBER ONE Dustin Johnson seized a share of the lead with nine holes remaining in his opening round at the US Open golf championship.
On a day when strong winds blowing off Long Island Sound made Shinnecock Hills a test of survival, Johnson was two-under through nine holes, tied with fellow American Russell Henley, who was two-under through 12.
Englandâ€™s Ian Poulter and American Scott Piercy were in the clubhouse on one-under 69 on a day that saw a bevy of stars struggle and few players drop below par even briefly.
Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy matched his highest major round score with a 10-over 80. Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth signed for a 78 and five-time major winner Phil Mickelson posted a 77.
Tiger Woods, playing the US Open for the first time since 2015, got off to a disastrous start with a triple-bogey at the par-four first.
Woodsâ€™s approach from the fairway rolled through the green and down into a collection area. His chip was short and rolled back down, his next attempt also failing to stay on the putting surface.
The 14-time major champion, playing just his 10th event in his comeback after spinal fusion surgery, used his putter to get the ball on the green, then two-putted for a seven.
Woods promptly bogeyed the next, but pulled a stroke back at the par-five fifth to make the turn atÂ three-over.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Fifa to take action over Palestinan FA chiefâ€™s Messi comment>
Pen to paper! Good news for Irish duo as they sign new deals at Arsenal>
COMMENTS