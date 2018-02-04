  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Extraordinary finish as late Kane penalty gets Tottenham out of jail against Liverpool

Mo Salah previously appeared to have won the game with a superb individual effort.

By AFP Sunday 4 Feb 2018, 6:29 PM
Tottenham's players celebrate a goal.
HARRY KANE’S 100TH Premier League goal from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time snatched a controversial point for Tottenham Hotspur from a dramatic finale in a 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah’s stunning 91st-minute solo run and finish for his second goal of the game looked to have handed Liverpool a vital victory in the battle for a place in the top four.

But Kane, who had already seen a penalty saved by Loris Karius five minutes from time, converted second time round from the spot with virtually the last kick of the game after Liverpool’s £75 million January recruit Virgil van Dijk was adjudged to have brought down Erik Lamela.

Kane’s 21st league goal of the season also edged him one back ahead of Salah in the race to be the Premier League’s top scorer, but Liverpool were left furious at referee Jon Moss and his assistants.

A point leaves third-placed Liverpool still two points ahead of Tottenham, who remain in fifth.

The majority of a 53,000 crowd had barely taken their seats before being brought to their feet inside three minutes when Eric Dier’s misplaced pass freed Salah in behind the Spurs defence to slot confidently past Hugo Lloris.

Van Dijk had enjoyed a fine game until the final act as he produced an excellent block to deny Son Heung-min and it was Mousa Dembele who had Tottenham’s first attempt on target that Karius trapped low to his right five minutes before half-time.

Despite enjoying the bulk of possession, Tottenham struggled to penetrate Liverpool’s three-man midfield and were often caught out on the counter-attack.

However, even when the Liverpool defence was opened up, Karius came to their rescue with a brave block to deny Son before Alli pulled his follow-up effort wide.

In Tottenham’s desperation to get back in the game, Alli was then booked for diving as Dejan Lovren carefully pulled out of a challenge inside the area.

Tottenham have now won just one of 19 visits to Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal in Mauricio Pochettino’s four-year reign in charge.

- Stunning Wanyama strike -

But they did salvage the point their second-half display at least deserved thanks in no small part to a stunning strike from substitute Victor Wanyama with his first touch.

The Kenyan had only been on the pitch a minute when he latched onto a punch from Karius to crash an unstoppable drive into the top corner.

Spurs then thought they had the chance to win the game was Kane was brought down by Karius and Moss pointed to the spot.

After a long discussion with one of his assistants, Moss stood by his original decision despite Kane arguably being in an offside position as he latched onto Alli’s through ball.

However, justice was done for Liverpool when Karius repelled Kane’s poorly hit penalty.

Moments later Anfield was in raptures as Salah escaped from three Spurs challenges before dinking high beyond Lloris to send Jurgen Klopp racing down the touchline in celebration.

That joy was short-lived, though, as Spurs were awarded a second penalty, this time by Moss’s assistant for Van Dijk’s late swipe at Lamela.

Kane kept his composure to send Karius the wrong way for his Premier League century and maintain Tottenham’s Champions League hopes.

© – AFP, 2018

About the author:

AFP

The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
Salah's Messi-esque goal and more Premier League talking points
'I'm sure we'll get a bit of stick for it in the review, for celebrating like footballers!'
Leeds sack coach and seek their 10th new manager in six years
Rory Best says he was advised to attend trial of Ulster teammates
Seven-try England steamroll Conor O'Shea's Italy in Rome
