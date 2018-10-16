'Blistering pace','a defender's nightmare','an eye for goal' - Tributes pour in for retiring O'Sullivan

TRIBUTES ARE POURING in for 2009 All-Ireland winning captain Darran O’Sullivan following his retirement from inter-county football on Tuesday.

O’Sullivan is now the fourth Kerry player to retire since the end of their 2018 championship campaign, joining a group which includes Kieran Donaghy, Donnchadh Walsh and Anthony Maher.

The four-time All-Ireland winner was renowned for his speed and skill since joining the Kerry squad at the start of the 2005 season, and former teammates, opponents and others have posted their tributes to the Glenbeigh-Glencar player and 2011 All-Star.

Kieran Donaghy

Started with this man, finished with him. Struck pure fear in everyone with his blistering pace. A leader as he showed at a young age in 09 as Kerry captain. He was a great passer finisher and kicker, but his will to win and that bit of a dog in him is what I loved most. #legend pic.twitter.com/hWmme1AskN — Kieran Donaghy (@starryboy14) October 16, 2018

Seán O’Sullivan

All the best @Darransull86 on your retirement. An explosive skillful player and a great teammate. And now we can finally put the argument to bed...I was quicker! 😉👍 — Sean O Sullivan (@SeanTheBawn) October 16, 2018

Paul Flynn

Darren Frehill

Best of luck Darran. You gave it everything and can have no regrets — Darren Frehill (@Darrenfrehill) October 16, 2018

Aidan O’Mahony

Blessed with pace & an eye for goal, a defenders nightmare when ye got up to full throttle, the fabric on his jersey was the most tested in the GAA for years & even more so at training, great friend & a great character on & off the pitch ,loved a Wooly jumper 😁👌All the best💚💛 pic.twitter.com/o9tsOImXED — Aidan O Mahony (@GmailMahony) October 16, 2018

Killian Young

Congrats @Darransull86 on a memorable Kerry career. I’m very proud to have shared the jersey with this man since minor level in 2004, and we had some craic along the way! A superb role model with all the qualities to dismantle any defence. A class act 👏🏼 — Killian Young (@killianyoung) October 16, 2018

Marc O’Sé

What service @Darransull86 has given @Kerry_Official since 2004. The craic,laughter,friendship I had with this man for years is something I’ll always cherish. Nothing would stop this man when he would tear through the middle ! Congrats on retirement Darran. pic.twitter.com/AWuRU5EvKe — Marc Ó Sé (@osemarc2) October 16, 2018

Bernard O’Shea

Ah Darren it only feels like two years ago when I accidentally retired you on the radio. I’ll get @KeithWalsh2fm to declare our love for you tomorrow in EVERY BULLETIN. You’ll be missed 👍 — Bernard O'Shea (@boshea5) October 16, 2018

GPA

Best of luck to 4-time All-Ireland winner Darran O’Sullivan in retirement



Darran has been a GPA squad rep for Kerry in recent years and has contributed greatly encouraging players from his squad to engage in player development programmes throughout his tenure



Best wishes Darran pic.twitter.com/fPAuB9KKD0 — GPA (@gaelicplayers) October 16, 2018

