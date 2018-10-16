This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Blistering pace','a defender's nightmare','an eye for goal' - Tributes pour in for retiring O'Sullivan

The 2009 All-Ireland winning captain has announced his retirement from the Kerry footballers.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 16 Oct 2018, 3:31 PM
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

TRIBUTES ARE POURING in for 2009 All-Ireland winning captain Darran O’Sullivan following his retirement from inter-county football on Tuesday.

O’Sullivan is now the fourth Kerry player to retire since the end of their 2018 championship campaign, joining a group which includes Kieran Donaghy, Donnchadh Walsh and Anthony Maher.

The four-time All-Ireland winner was renowned for his speed and skill since joining the Kerry squad at the start of the 2005 season, and former teammates, opponents and others have posted their tributes to the Glenbeigh-Glencar player and 2011 All-Star. 

Kieran Donaghy

Seán O’Sullivan

Paul Flynn

Darren Frehill

Aidan O’Mahony

Killian Young

Marc O’Sé

Bernard O’Shea 

GPA

