This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 6 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They want big days in Croke Park. They want TV audiences. I don't think people are listening anyway to grassroots.'

Despite Carlow’s progress, their manager has concerns over the direction the game is heading.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 6 Jun 2018, 10:02 AM
42 minutes ago 969 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4055300
Carlow football manager Turlough O'Brien.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Carlow football manager Turlough O'Brien.
Carlow football manager Turlough O'Brien.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

EVEN DESPITE THE progress of lower division counties in this summer’s football championship, Carlow boss Turlough O’Brien does not feel it will quell the talk about introducing a tiered structure to split the current format.

Division 3 sides Fermanagh and Longford have progressed to the Ulster final and Leinster semi-final respectively in recent weeks.

While O’Brien’s Carlow side are also contesting the Leinster last four, where they will take on another side from this spring’s Division 4 campaign in Laois, next Sunday in Croke Park.

Despite the major strides made by Carlow, O’Brien feels the focus still remains on the elite counties and continues to have reservations about the Super 8s.

“I don’t think it’ll ever end because there’s people driving this notion because they want the top eight teams playing all the time.

“They want big days in Croke Park. They want TV audiences. That’s what’s driving it. I don’t think people are listening to grassroots.

“I think we’ve seen the way the TV coverage has been allocated. Super 8s is getting all the coverage. I think it’s very disappointing the provincial championships have been ignored. The football championships have been ignored. I think it’s a terrible disservice to all those counties.

“The counties with very strong panels have a huge advantage. Over those games because you’re going to pick up injuries, you’re going to pick up suspensions, by the time the third game comes around, these guys have a massive advantage.”

O’Brien is not sure is a greater volume of games the solution to the problems in Gaelic football. Instead he wonders if running the league off concurrently with the championship would be beneficial.

“I think they (players_ want games at the right time of the year. I have toyed with a lot of ideas about restructuring championships and I sent a few to Croke Park over the years, kind of based around Champions League style football and all that. Then the more I think about, I say to myself, where are we going to fit our clubs into it?

“They’re not divorced from the clubs. People have this image maybe of inter-county players kind of getting losing the run of themselves, they’re superstars of the game, most of them want to play for their clubs as well.

“Managers will say the league doesn’t really matter, it does matter, it matters to everybody. It’s a great competition. The big problem with the league is the weather and with maybe global warming now, it has been the worst winter I’ve ever trained a team in anyway, I can tell you that.

“Say you’ve two rounds of the league and you’ve a knockout championship game in the middle of it. Jaysus lads, I tell you it’d focus the minds big time. Your league form is very important to you now, so it is. You don’t need challenge games. I think it would be brilliant. I think it’d be fantastic.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Starting out in 2005, tough days in a Carlow jersey, Laois family links and the Leinster final dream

Explainer: What’s still at stake in Leinster, Munster and Joe McDonagh Cup hurling races?

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Leicester can be England's inspiration for World Cup glory - Henderson
Leicester can be England's inspiration for World Cup glory - Henderson
Argentina cancels its Israel World Cup friendly in Jerusalem
Balotelli clashes with Italian deputy prime minister over citizenship laws
IRELAND
'There's a bit of slagging at the moment, calling him ROG!'
'There's a bit of slagging at the moment, calling him ROG!'
Cheika calls Latu into Wallabies squad ahead of first Ireland Test
'I remember thinking, 'Oh my God, that's it - I'm never going to play for Ireland''
HURLING
Whitely out as Dublin make three changes ahead of U21 clash
Whitely out as Dublin make three changes ahead of U21 clash
Explainer: What's still at stake in Leinster, Munster and Joe McDonagh Cup hurling races?
Analysis: How Tipperary's bench saved their season, their long ball strategy and unforced errors
PREMIER LEAGUE
Toure will join a rival for Â£1 per week to prove Guardiola wrong, agent claims
Toure will join a rival for £1 per week to prove Guardiola wrong, agent claims
Dutch coach reappointed to Klopp's Liverpool backroom staff
After two years of injury hell, free agent Cazorla returns to Villarreal following Arsenal exit

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie