This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 5 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Starting out in 2005, tough days in a Carlow jersey, Laois family links and the Leinster final dream

John Murphy will savour Sunday’s Leinster semi-final battle against Laois.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 5 Jun 2018, 3:48 PM
1 hour ago 1,025 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4054185
Carlow football captain John Murphy.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Carlow football captain John Murphy.
Carlow football captain John Murphy.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

JOHN MUPRHY WAS first drafted in when Liam Hayes was in charge in 2005.

He made his debut under Paul Bealin’s stewardship in 2008.

And now 13 years after he started life as a Carlow senior footballer, is embracing his best opportunity to reach a Leinster final with Turlough O’Brien at the helm.

Carlow’s last outing on Leinster semi-final day was a forgettable one, shipping four goals as part of a 14-point beating to Wexford in 2011.

Murphy was pitched in for the last ten minutes that day, he’s a mainstay in the Carlow team seven seasons on as they prepare to face Laois on the last four stage next Sunday.

Committing to the Carlow cause was not always a straightforward decision, weighing up the unstinting effort required with the prospect of scant reward in return.

“You would (question it), especially when you’ve dark days there and you’ve been hammered and people go back to the club,” reflects Murphy.

“I was living in Dublin, I was in college and then working there, and it’s hard work to motivate yourself.

“But then come November-December time, you just kinda fall back into it. You miss it and everyone starts talking about football again, and you just say, ‘Yeah, sure I’ll give it another go’.

“The biggest day before the Kildare win would have been against Louth in 2011, (before) the Wexford semi-final. Louth had the Leinster final in 2010 against Meath, so that was their next game back then and we caught them on the hop.

“For ourselves that was a great win, through to the Leinster semi-final, the first time for Carlow in a long time. But I suppose that year we got a bye in the first round and didn’t have great form coming into it.

“This time we have great form coming into it after beating Louth and then beating Kildare, so we’re a lot more confident and there’s a lot more belief in us.”

He pinpoints the day that Carlow changed course on their championship road as a Sunday in mid May in 2016.

They were soundly beaten by Louth and given they had shipped 2-24, it wasn’t difficult to find the root of their problems when they went through the post-mortem.

“They hammered us and we were wide open at the back and they just cleaned us out.

“And then we just said, ‘Ah here, something has to change’, because basically it was like I was centre-back and Ledge (Daniel St Ledger) was full-back, and it was just open season.

“We just basically had two defenders, everyone was caught up the field. They were playing a defensive game plan and we fell hook, line and sinker for it.

Jim McEneaney and John Murphy Louth's Jim McEneaney and John Murphy of Carlow in opposition in 2016. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“So then we played Wicklow, and we set up a more defensive structure against Wicklow, and we beat them in the qualifier. Then we went up to Cavan with a depleted team, we had a few injuries and suspensions, and Cavan beat us by five points.

“But we got a lot of belief that day because we played badly and if we were any good at all, we would have got over the line. It was kinda one of those days when you’re walking off the day, saying, ‘Jeez, we really should have won that game’. They probably underestimated us.

“So I think to lose the second round qualifier was disappointing, but we felt we were onto something. Stevie (Poacher) was after doing one or two training sessions and there was talk of him going to be around more often the following year, so you’re thinking, ‘Okay next year could a real positive if he sticks around’.”

And they made incremental progress. They ended last year’s league under a cloud of disappointment before building up some momentum as they careered through the championship.

A couple of qualifier wins, a couple of marquee days in front of the Sky Sports cameras and then they attacked the 2018 season with sufficient vigour to realise their league promotion goal.

John Murphy celebrates with supporter Pat Murphy John Murphy celebrates Carlow's win over Kildare in Tullamore. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Colliding with neighbours Laois on Sunday adds some spice into the pre-match mix.

“I got married last year, and my wife (Ciara) and all her family is from Laois so there’s great craic there. I think I have her turned now at this stage, but we’ll see on Sunday!

“They all went to school in Carlow, they all go out in Carlow, so there is a massive crossover. I’d know a few of the Laois lads so it all adds to it, it’s all about the rivalry.”

Laois overturned Carlow twice in league jousts in the spring but on Leinster quarter-final weekend, Murphy had a clear sense of what pairing he desired in a semi-final.

“There’s great craic to it. I’d prefer to be playing Laois in a Leinster semi-final than Westmeath because I don’t really know that many people from Westmeath.

John Murphy and Mark Timmons Carlow's John Murphy and Mark Timmons of Laois in action in the Division 4 league final. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“On (the) Saturday evening I was following the game on Twitter and hoping Laois would advance.

“I went into work on Monday and I can’t say it was the most productive day in the world, you just kind of end up reading papers and going through the game again in your head. I was delighted, thrilled to bits.

“The fact that we’re playing Laois makes it easier to keep the heads. To get one over them would be ideal, now.”

Carlow are aiming to end a 74-year wait for a Leinster final spot. Murphy has spent enough seasons in the doldrums to appreciate the magnitude of this chance.

Time to seize it.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

RTÉ to show Tipperary-Clare as weekend GAA TV coverage confirmed

‘It’d be a missed opportunity’ – Munster ladies final unlikely to be part of Páirc Uí Chaoimh double-header

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
WORLD CUP
'I have to accept this decision' - Germany's Sane responds to shock World Cup omission
'I have to accept this decision' - Germany's Sane responds to shock World Cup omission
Mohamed Salah has been named in Egypt's final World Cup squad despite injury
Leroy Sane left out of Germany's World Cup squad while goalkeeper Neuer makes the cut
FOOTBALL
'It is very emotional for them': England stars struggle tactically, says World Cup-winning boss
'It is very emotional for them': England stars struggle tactically, says World Cup-winning boss
'That's my style of play. You're not going to criticise Messi when he walks on the pitch'
'He'd do a miles better job': Gerrard should be player-manager, says ex-Rangers goalkeeper
IRELAND
'I try to email or text Joe at four o'clock in the morning to pay him back!'
'I try to email or text Joe at four o'clock in the morning to pay him back!'
Ireland shake off the travel and get serious about Wallabies challenge
'We underestimated them. That was disrespectful and they taught us a lesson'
HURLING
Analysis: How Tipperary's bench saved their season, their long ball strategy and unforced errors
Analysis: How Tipperary's bench saved their season, their long ball strategy and unforced errors
New type of synthetic hurley used by Waterford attacker after season away from inter-county game
6 talking points after a madcap Munster senior hurling weekend

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie