Peter Crouch's 'son', Adriano's left boot and more tweets of the week

1. Taking stock

Tough year. So grateful to have sport as a distraction. Hard luck tyrone. That's for you da #walterwhite #4inarow pic.twitter.com/gyqBUWvfqW — Philly Mc Mahon (@PhillyMcMahon) September 2, 2018

2. No Philter

So honored to be a part of Team USA!

PHEELING PATRIOTIC

PHEELING PHIERCE! 🇺🇸🕺#RyderCup @RyderCupUSA pic.twitter.com/6NGa6ESXxU — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) September 4, 2018

3. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree

Nothing will beat this. Thank you dad @petercrouch pic.twitter.com/QMNOpk72XQ — Rob x (@Robert_avfc14) September 8, 2018

4. Explains a lot

Guys who try to obnoxiously lecture you about football, get stuff wrong, then lock their accounts are the absolute backbone of this country — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) September 8, 2018

5. One week to go

Just got this pic from a photographer that was at the gym in Dublin two weeks ago I've never been more ready @lemieuxboxing ya fat little prick with your big mouth your retirement from boxing is getting closer by the day 👊 pic.twitter.com/otDDKZiJEr — Gary Spike OSullivan (@spike_osullivan) September 8, 2018

6. Burning money

BREAKING: Nike’s online sales jumped a staggering 31% after they announced their Colin Kaepernick campaign.



Some boycott!!



HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 7, 2018

7. Never forget

Adriano's Left Foot in Pro Evo 6 https://t.co/ouy4G1I4wR — I Know A Cracking Owl Sanctuary (@BrianKiddsMate) September 7, 2018

8. Thanks for the cheese

Hey Dana remember that time you fired me and talked all that shit on me to the world and called me a loser? I just wanted to say thank you for everything dummy 😂😂😂 #bro #kingofbros #splx #stallion #wwe #nxt #ufc #danawhite pic.twitter.com/y5yH6POwKw — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) September 8, 2018

9. GOAT

Hahaha my boy steve Willis!!!! pic.twitter.com/jcNYOUqMCR — Raw boii (@RaiderNationRaw) September 9, 2018

10. Sorry, Jurgen…

“So, I’m gonna put his rent up and not fix those taps...” 😂 pic.twitter.com/opTfp08mfo — James Milner (@JamesMilner) September 8, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!