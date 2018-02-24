Delight for home crowd as Monaghan pick up third league win as they see off Tyrone

Monaghan 0-15

Tyrone 0-14

Declan Bogue reports from Castleblayney

TYRONE’S SEASONS IS set to get a whole load more interesting after this latest defeat, with Donegal set to come to Omagh next Saturday night and the remaining games a trip to Mayo and Kerry at home.

Monaghan deserved everything they got out of this typically rough and tumble skirmish, in the final analysis their ability to stay in touch and keep the scoreboard ticking over.

A shot dropped short from the boot of Peter Harte late on leaves Tyrone’s league campaign in drastic circumstances, while Monaghan sent the sizeable crowd into the Castleblayney streets feeling rather pleased with themselves.

The introduction of Conor McManus in particular, and fellow substitute Owen Duffy gave Monaghan a boost heading into the final quarter that Tyrone couldn’t quite match when every play was made under the microscope of intense pressure.

With these two meeting later in the year in the Ulster Championship, and Monaghan now on the magic figure of six points that virtually ensures top-flight football for a fifth consecutive season in 2019.

The lead swung between both sides over and back, but with the emptying of Monaghan’s bench having a greater effect than a neutred Tyrone, they pushed for home.

Scorers for Monaghan: Fintan Kelly, Conor McManus (0-2f), Rory Beggan (0-3f) 0-3 each, Jack McCarron 0-2 (0-2f), Colin Walshe, Owen Duffy, Shane Carey (0-1f), Dessie Ward 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tyrone: Lee Brennan 0-8 (0-8f), Michael McKernan, Colm Cavanagh, Mattie Donnelly, Niall Sludden, Peter Harte, Richard Donnelly 0-1 each.

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan (Scotsown)

2. Colin Walshe (Doohamlet)

3. Conor Boyle (Clontibret)

4. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay)

5. Dessie Mone (Clontibret)

6. Drew Wylie (Ballybay)

19. Vinnie Corey (Clontibret)

8. Darren Hughes (Scotstown)

9. Niall Kearns (Sean McDermotts)

27. Shane Carey (Scotstown)

20. Fintan Kelly (Clones)

12. Dessie Ward (Ballybay)

13. Jack McCarron (Currin)

14. Thomas Kerry (Ballybay)

25. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown)

Subs

7. Karl O’Connell (Tyholland) for Mone (44)

17. Kieran Duffy (Latton) for Walshe (47)

15. Conor McManus (Clontibret) for Kerr (48)

23. Owen Duffy (Latton) for Carey (54)

28. Kieran Hughes (Scotstown) for McCarron (66)

11. Dermot Malone (Castleblayney) for McCarthy (69)

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Michael McKernan (Coalisland)

3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)

4. Cathal McCarron (Athy)

5. Conor Meyler (Omagh)

6. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)

7. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)

8. Colm Cavanagh (Moy)

9. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick)

10. Conal McCann (Killyclogher)

11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)

12. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)

13. Lee Brennan (Trillick)

14. Richard Donnelly (Trillick)

15. Connor McAliskey (Clonoe)

Subs

22. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy) for McCarron (22m)

17. Mark Bradley (Killyclogher) for McAliskey (47)

25. David Mulgrew (Ardboe) for McCann (56)

21. Darren McCurry (Edendork) for Mulgrew (Black card 69)

24. Padraig McNulty (Dungannon) for R Donnelly (69)

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork)

