'Disappointment and dismay' - Moy appeal Tyrone CCC findings on Cavanagh incident

TYRONE SIDE MOY have appealed against the county board’s findings regarding injuries sustained by Sean Cavanagh in their recent championship loss to Edendork.

Officials ruled that the incident which left Cavanagh with a broken nose, concussion and extensive facial injuries merited no on-field sanction and this decision was backed following an investigation by Tyrone’s Competitions Control Committee (CCC).

They ruled that the injuries were accidental and confirmed they would be taking no disciplinary action.

The clash, which took place in Dungannon on Saturday 15 September, was marred by scenes of violence and hit the headlines as a staggering 27 cards were dished out by referee Kieran Eanetta.

And Moy, after watching video of the game, have expressed their ‘disappointment and dismay’ and called on officials to ‘review the footage again to reconsider their opinion.’

A statement, in full, released on the club’s Facebook page reads:

“As a first stage in the appeal process, Moy Tír na nÓg G.A.C has requested to Tyrone County Board that the referee and the linesmen who officiated on 15th September 2018 review the footage again to reconsider their opinion.

“On 24th September 2018, members of the Committee of Moy Tír na nÓg had a first opportunity to view the video footage of the match between Moy and Edendork St. Malachy’s played on 15th September 2018, during which Seán Cavanagh sustained a broken nose and concussion.

“Having considered this video, Moy Tír na nÓg G.A.C expresses its disappointment and dismay with the outcome of the investigation by the Competitions Control Committee of the Tyrone County Board, issued on Saturday 22nd September 2018, that the referee “…adjudicated on the matter appropriately”.

“The cause of the clash that led to the injuries could and should have been avoided. The mark had been taken by Seán Cavanagh and signalled (sic) by the referee directly before the incident.

“Rule 7.2 Category 3 (iv) ‘Behaving in a way that is dangerous to an opponent’ is a red card offence.

“Moy Tír na nÓg G.A.C expresses its disapproval of the derogatory online comments made against both clubs and the players involved, and appeals for restraint and moderation in the expression of legitimate views and opinions.

“The health, safety and well-being of all our playing members is of the utmost importance to our club.

“We wish Edendork St. Malachy’s G.A.C. well in their Championship match this Friday, 28th September 2018.”

