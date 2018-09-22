No disciplinary action as Tyrone GAA rule Cavanagh injuries were accidental

TYRONE GAA HAS this evening said it will be taking no disciplinary action against any Edendork player after Sean Cavanagh sustained horrific injuries during a club match last weekend.

The former Tyrone senior football captain suffered a broken nose and concussion after an incident during the championship clash between Edendork and Moy at O’Neill Park in Dungannon.

In the aftermath of the game which produced a staggering 27 cards — 20 yellow, one black and six red — the Tyrone Competitions Control Committee requested the referee’s report and video footage of the incident in which Cavanagh was injured.

After completing its investigation, Tyrone GAA released a statement on Saturday evening saying the referee, Kieran Eanetta, was ‘well-positioned’ and adjudicated on the matter ‘appropriately.’

“Tyrone GAA has now completed its investigation into the incident during the course of the senior football championship fixture — Edendork vs Moy — in which Sean Cavanagh incurred a serious head injury,” the statement read.

“The Tyrone Competitions Control Committee (CCC), on request, considered the referee’s report of the game and viewed a video-recording of the incident in which Sean was injured.

“The CCC was satisfied that the referee was well-positioned, in clear view of the incident, and adjudicated on the matter, appropriately.

“Tyrone GAA takes the opportunity, again, to wish its former senior football team captain, Sean Cavanagh, captain a speedy recovery from the injury that he sustained.”

