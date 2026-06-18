Kerry make one change as Seán O'Shea and Shane Ryan return

KERRY HAVE BEEN boosted by the return of two All-Stars for Saturday’s do-or-die All-Ireland SFC round 3 clash with Armagh (Fitzgerald Stadium, 4pm).

The Kingdom have Seán O’Shea and Shane Ryan back on the bench for the Killarney match-up of the last two All-Ireland champions.

Jack O’Connor makes one change to the starting team with Paul Murphy returning to the No.2 jersey in place of Evan Looney.

With O’Shea and Ryan back, Seán Broderick and Eddie Healy drop off the matchday panel.

🏐 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT | All-Ireland Senior Football Championship



Kerry host Armagh in Round 3 of the 2026 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship on Saturday at 4pm.



For full team news: https://t.co/6GFIMzieg4#WeAreKerry #CiarraíAbú pic.twitter.com/15eSgJKM8L — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) June 18, 2026

Meanwhile, Ger Brennan has named an unchanged Dublin panel for Sunday’s game against Donegal (Croke Park, 1.15pm).

Lee Gannon and Peader Ó Cofaigh-Byrne, who started against Cavan, are once again listed among the substitutes with Eoin Kennedy wearing No.7 and Seán Bugler No.10.

The Dublin Senior Football panel to take on Donegal this Sunday afternoon at Croke Park 👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/cYEgeu8ODW — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) June 18, 2026

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy (Dr. Crokes)

2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

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5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

8. Mark O’Shea (Dr. Crokes), 9. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)

10. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks), 11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Paul Geaney (Dingle, captain), 15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)

Subs:

16. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

17. Evan Looney (Dr. Crokes)

18. Keith Evans (Keel)

19. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

20. Cillian Trant (St Senan’s)

21. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks)

22. Gavin White (Dr. Crokes)

23. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

24. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

25. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

26. Tomás Kennedy (Kerins O’Rahillys)

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Greg McEneaney (Skerries Harps), 3. Nathan Doran (Clontarf), 4. David Byrne (Naomh Ólaf)

5. Seán MacMahon (Raheny), 6. Charlie McMorrow (Cuala), 7. Eoin Kennedy (Cuala)

8. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud Crokes), 9. Brian Howard (Raheny).

10. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh), 11. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 14. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock), 15. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)

Subs: