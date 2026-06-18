THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s national team will face Kazakhstan in their 2027 World Cup play-off semi-final, with Belgium or Poland their potential final opponents.
Carla Ward’s side will meet Kazakhstan - 100th in the Fifa World Rankings, 79 places inferior – first in October as they aim to reach back to back World Cups.
The lowest ranked side Ireland could face, Kazakhstan is a favourable opponent for that reason but the travel involved for the away leg could prove challenging.
The winners of Belgium and Poland await in a potential final in late November/early December.
Ireland have played both sides recently, overcoming Belgium in last October’s Nations League promotion/relegation play-off (5-4 on aggregate, 4-2 win at Aviva Stadium before a dramatic 2-1 loss in Leuven) and beating Poland twice (3-2 away, 1-0 at home) in the group stages.
The Red Flames were the only higher-ranked opponents Ward’s side could meet, sitting 18th in the world. Poland are 29th, with both proving tricky opponents.
Katie McCabe and co learn play-off fate in this morning's draw. Ryan Byrne / INPHO
Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
Ireland will play the second leg of both play-offs at home, after securing seeded status in a strong group campaign.
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Fixture details will be confirmed in due course, but Round 1 is scheduled for 7-13 October, with Round 2 from 26 November-5 December.
Seven of the eight Round 2 winners qualify for next summer’s World Cup in Brazil, the eighth (and lowest ranked) will enter the inter-confederation play-offs in February 2027. Ireland should avoid that extra hurdle after their impressive group run.
Elsewhere at Thursday morning’s draw at Uefa HQ in Nyon, it was confirmed that Northern Ireland will face Portugal, England meet Greece, Scotland play Czechia, and Wales do battle with Albania.
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Ireland to face Kazakhstan in 2027 World Cup play-off semi-final
LAST UPDATE | 53 mins ago
THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s national team will face Kazakhstan in their 2027 World Cup play-off semi-final, with Belgium or Poland their potential final opponents.
Carla Ward’s side will meet Kazakhstan - 100th in the Fifa World Rankings, 79 places inferior – first in October as they aim to reach back to back World Cups.
The lowest ranked side Ireland could face, Kazakhstan is a favourable opponent for that reason but the travel involved for the away leg could prove challenging.
The winners of Belgium and Poland await in a potential final in late November/early December.
Ireland have played both sides recently, overcoming Belgium in last October’s Nations League promotion/relegation play-off (5-4 on aggregate, 4-2 win at Aviva Stadium before a dramatic 2-1 loss in Leuven) and beating Poland twice (3-2 away, 1-0 at home) in the group stages.
The Red Flames were the only higher-ranked opponents Ward’s side could meet, sitting 18th in the world. Poland are 29th, with both proving tricky opponents.
Katie McCabe and co learn play-off fate in this morning's draw. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
Ireland will play the second leg of both play-offs at home, after securing seeded status in a strong group campaign.
Fixture details will be confirmed in due course, but Round 1 is scheduled for 7-13 October, with Round 2 from 26 November-5 December.
Seven of the eight Round 2 winners qualify for next summer’s World Cup in Brazil, the eighth (and lowest ranked) will enter the inter-confederation play-offs in February 2027. Ireland should avoid that extra hurdle after their impressive group run.
Elsewhere at Thursday morning’s draw at Uefa HQ in Nyon, it was confirmed that Northern Ireland will face Portugal, England meet Greece, Scotland play Czechia, and Wales do battle with Albania.
The full draw is outlined below.
Uefa Women’s European Qualifiers – Play-Off Draw
Round 1
Path 1
Path 2
Round 2
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