Kealy grabs first Ireland goal in victory against Spain

Ireland 3

Spain 1

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S hockey team built on their draw the day prior to outclass Spain 3-1 in the FIH Hockey Pro League.

A first-quarter goal from Emily Kealy, her first in a green shirt, broke the deadlock. Niamh Carey’s sublime reverse stick strike doubled the lead in the third quarter before Sarah McAuley added a fourth, deflecting in a penalty corner.

A late Spain goal gave them a brief glimmer of hope, but Ireland quickly quelled any hopes of a comeback to secure a crucial three points in their bid to remain in the FIH Hockey Pro League next season.

A positive first meeting with the Red Sticks the day before bestowed plenty of confidence on the Irish side ahead of their final match in the Netherlands.

Ireland immediately set their high press but an early line break from Spain forced Elizabeth Murphy into an early save as she took her place in the Irish goal for the first time in this stage.

Ireland’s first shot at goal came following some individual brilliance from Michelle Carey who skipped through two players and found Kealy. She pivoted, finding an inch of space to shoot, but her effort went just wide of the near post.

A second chance followed a minute later, this time Aisling Utri winning the ball and allowing Niamh Carey to break forward. She squeezed into the circle from a tight angle and tried to find Kealy once again on the penalty spot, but Spanish goalkeeper Clara Perez smothered any chance at goal and cleared.

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Despite the blistering 30-degree heat, the intensity of the tie carried into the second quarter. Spain pinned Ireland back early, threatening from their press and getting some joy from it but Ireland remained disciplined in defence to fend off any clear chances at goal.

After Utri earned a penalty corner, Hannah McLoughlin slapped at goal, with Sarah Torrans getting a touch to make this awkward for Perez. From the scramble, Kealy reacted quickest to nudge the ball into the net and break the deadlock, opening her international account.

Ireland though, had to defend in the closing seconds of the quarter, Róisín Upton acting exceptionally bravely to block Marta Segue’s strike from close range. Ireland went into the break a goal to the good.

A Spanish green card gave Ireland an extra player. Before long, they had their second goal. Ellen Curran took a quick free hit and dribbled past two players before finding the electric Niamh Carey, who fired into the net to double Ireland’s lead.

Following a save from Kealy, Michelle Carey recovered possession and won a penalty corner. Upton flicked at goal, finding McAuley who deflected over Perez to extend Ireland’s lead to three.

Spain withdrew their goalkeeper from the off in the final quarter, allowing them an extra outfield player as they searched for a way back into the tie.

With just over six minutes remaining, Spain finally got their goal, Lucia Gimenez reacting quickest to an awkward bouncing ball in the circle to find the back of the net.

The victory sees Ireland climb to sixth in the FIH Hockey Pro League standings and put some distance between them and Australia at the bottom of the table. Ireland will now turn their attention to Berlin where they will play their remaining matches, facing Germany and China, starting on Tuesday, 23 June.