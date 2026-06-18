'Retired' Wallaby Slipper, 37, set for shock international comeback

RECENTLY RETIRED AUSTRALIA prop forward James Slipper is set for a shock international comeback, with the 37-year-old eyeing a fifth Rugby World Cup on home soil next year.

Australia’s most-capped player called time on his Test career after his 151st cap against New Zealand last October and was given an emotional send-off.

But after a stellar Super Rugby campaign and with the Wallabies facing a front-row injury crisis, coach Joe Schmidt is expected to name him in his squad on Friday for the Nations Championship Tests against Ireland, France and Italy.

“It came down to the fact that I surprised myself with how well I played this year,” Slipper told Australian media of his about-turn at a Wallabies training camp in Sydney.

“I know I am not the best prop running around, but I still felt I was moving well. I did not set out at the start of the year to make another Wallabies squad.”

Asked if he would be keen to play in the 2027 World Cup, Slipper said he was interested but stressed that he needed to earn selection.

Advertisement

“It is similar to this year — I have put myself in a position where I feel I have played well enough to still contribute to the Wallabies,” he said.

“Even when I retired, I did so with the team in mind. If there is a reason for me to be available for the World Cup, I will put my hand up.

“But a couple of things need to happen: I need to earn it, I need to be playing well, and I must be a better option than the other looseheads in the country at the time.”

Slipper could become the first Australian to play at five World Cups and only the fourth ever to achieve the feat, joining Samoa’s Brian Lima and Italy pair Mauro Bergamasco and Sergio Parisse.

He is currently the third most capped Test player with All Blacks great Sam Whitelock on 153 caps in his sights. Welsh lock Alun Wyn Jones with 170 caps is the all-time leader.

Australia face Ireland in Sydney on 4 July to begin their Nations Championship campaign.

– © AFP 2026