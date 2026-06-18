Five late goals as substitutes inspire Switzerland to victory

Switzerland 4

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1

Switzerland atoned for their slip-up against Qatar as substitutes Johan Manzambi and Ruben Vargas inspired them to a 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina which puts them in pole position in Group B.

Manzambi is just 20 but comes into these finals on the back of a stellar season at Freiburg, where he helped the German side reach the Europa League final before losing to Aston Villa.

He scored a double either side of one from Vargas, before another substitute, Ermin Mahmic, grabbed a consolation for 10-man Bosnia in stoppage time. There was still time for one more goal in a frantic end to the game as Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka scored a penalty with the last kick.

The game appeared to have 0-0 written all over it well into the second half, but it burst into life in the final 15 minutes in Los Angeles.

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Switzerland broke the deadlock when a Vargas cross from the left was only partially cleared and Manzambi met it on the volley close to the penalty spot, with the power too much for Nikola Vasilj.

🇨🇭1-0 🇧🇦



WHAT A STRIKE TO BREAK THE DEADLOCK!



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Bosnia had Tarik Muharemovic sent off with 10 minutes to go after he cut down Swiss striker Breel Embolo as he raced through on goal, and the game was over four minutes later.

🇨🇭1-0 🇧🇦



Muharemovic sees red!



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Manzambi was again involved in the build-up, with Embolo laying on the chance for Vargas to sweep home Switzerland’s second.

🇨🇭2-0 🇧🇦



Switzerland score again !



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It was three when Manzambi finished off another well-worked move, with Vargas cutting the ball back to him from the left.

🇨🇭3-0 🇧🇦



Swiss skipper Xhaka finds Vargas, who then cuts the ball back for Manzambi, who scores his second goal of the game



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Mahmic smashed home a superb volley in time added on but Xhaka had the final word from the penalty spot.

🇨🇭3-1 🇧🇦



Only 3 minutes to go but Bosnia have life thanks to a great hit from Ermin Mahmic.



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/pCcXEnh5oO — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 18, 2026