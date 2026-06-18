Ivory Coast striker Elye Wahi denied Canadian visa for clash with Germany

FORWARD ELYE WAHI will miss Ivory Coast’s second World Cup match against Germany after he was denied a visa to enter Canada, the Ivorian federation said on Thursday.

“The administrative authorisations necessary for his entry into Canadian territory have not been obtained at this stage,” the Ivorian federation (FIF) said, adding that he would not be able to “travel with the delegation to Canada” for Saturday’s match in Toronto.

The FIF gave no reason for his visa refusal.

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Wahi is the second World Cup player to be denied entry into Canada after Ghana’s Thomas Partey, who is facing rape charges in Britain.

Several media reported on Thursday that Wahi had been questioned by French police over suspicions of spot-fixing in a Ligue 1 match while he was playing for Nice.

The case revolves around a yellow card which Wahi picked up in a 0-0 draw with Metz in mid-May, after betting authorities had noticed an unusual volume of bets being placed on the 23-year-old being booked.

The French football league (LFP) announced on Wednesday that it had lodged a complaint to police for “facts which could constitute sporting fraud and organised corruption”.

Born in France, Wahi switched allegiances to the African nation in March and started in the Ivory Coast’s opening 1-0 Group E victory over Ecuador on Sunday.

The Elephants final group stage match is against Curacao in the United States on 25 June.

– © AFP 2026