Harte makes four changes as Tyrone bid to bounce back against Meath

TYRONE MANAGER MICKEY Harte has been forced to make changes for Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC Qualifier clash against Meath in Navan (throw-in 5pm).

The match will come three weeks after Tyrone were knocked out of the Ulster Championship in a 1-18 to 1-16 loss to Monaghan. Peter Harte was sent in the Omagh loss, leaving him suspended, while Cathal McCarron and the injured Lee Brennan and Mark Bradley also drop out.

Into the starting line-up in place of the quartet comes Hugh Pat McGeary, Michael McKernan, Padraig McNulty and Richard Donnelly.

Tyrone (SFC v Meath)

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Pádraig Hampsey (Coalisland)

3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)

4. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy)

5. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher)

6. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)

7. Michael McKernan (Coalisland

8. Colm Cavanagh (Moy)

9. Padraig McNulty (Dungannon)

10. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick)

11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)

12. Conor Meyler (Omagh)

13. Cathal McShane (Owen Roe O’Neills)

14. Richard Donnelly ( Trillick)

15. Connor McAliskey (Clonoe)