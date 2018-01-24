  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 24 January, 2018
Waterford's Foran fires 0-11 as UCD get Fitzgibbon campaign off to winning start

UCC are guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals despite five-point defeat at the Mardyke.

By Denis Hurley Wednesday 24 Jan 2018, 5:24 PM
4 hours ago 6,511 Views 1 Comment
DJ Foran: finished with 11 points (file photo).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
DJ Foran: finished with 11 points (file photo).
DJ Foran: finished with 11 points (file photo).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

UCD 1-15
UCC 0-13

Denis Hurley reports from the Mardyke

WATERFORD’S DJ FORAN scored 11 points as UCD put themselves in with a good chance of qualification for the Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals with victory over UCC at the Mardyke on Wednesday.

Counter-intuitively though, it is the defeated UCC who have guaranteed themselves a spot in the last eight, benefiting from every permutation after UCD play CIT in Belfield next week.

A UCD win gives them top spot with UCC second; a CIT win of between one and seven points would hand the winning of the group to UCC ahead of UCD; and a CIT win of eight or more points would see them qualify at UCD’s expense.

Going on this showing, though, UCD will be hard to beat, having led from the fourth minute, when Tom Phelan struck for a well-taken goal, set up by Stephen Quirke. That made it 1-1 to 0-1 and though the home side – missing Mark Coleman, Shane Kingston and Tom Devine as well as losing Chris O’Leary to injury in the first half – matched their visitors for points, a goal never materialised.

Foran finished the first half with five points as UCD led by 1-9 to 0-8 at half-time, Darragh Fitzgibbon top-scoring for UCC but a total of six wides indicative of their troubles.

A sixth for Foran on the resumption stretched the lead to five points and though Mark O’Brien and Fitzgibbon had UCC points in response, they never came closer than that.

Three in a row from Foran, the third an excellent score from the right set up by John Joe Ryan and Séamus Flanagan, eased UCD into a six-point lead with 20 minutes left and Tadhg de Búrca marshalled a strong defensive effort, drawing the ball towards himself like a magnet.

Quirke could have made things safe for UCD on 53 minutes but Jack Barry saved well to deny him a goal. At the other end, John Power went closest for UCC but shot wide and the away side saw out the game well.

Scorers for UCD: DJ Foran 0-11 (0-7 frees, 0-1 65), Tom Phelan 1-0, Séamus Flanagan 0-2, James Maher, Stephen Quirke 0-1 each.

Scorers for UCC: Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-7 (0-4 frees), Mark O’Brien, Michael Breen, Robbie O’Flynn, Rickard Cahalane, John Power, Seán Hayes 0-1 each.

UCD

16. Darragh Hughes (Naomh Éanna, Wexford)

2. Brian Quigley (Rathnure, Wexford)
3. Michael Cody (Dunamaggin, Kilkenny)
4. Gary Molloy (Naomh Éanna, Wexford)

5. Podge Guinan (Drumcullen, Offaly)
6. Tadhg de Búrca (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg, Waterford)
7. Matt Kenny (Clara, Kilkenny)

8. Jack Mullaney (Stradbally, Waterford)
9. James Maher (Erin’s Own, Kilkenny)

10. John Joe Ryan (Clonakenny, Tipperary)
11. Stephen Quirke (Moyle Rovers, Tipperary)
12. DJ Foran (Portlaw, Waterford)

13. Tom Phelan (Thomastown, Kilkenny)
15. John Murphy (Clara, Kilkenny)
14. Séamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon, Limerick)

Subs

23. Darren Codd (St Martin’s, Wexford) for Murphy (46)
19. Seán Kinsella (Kilcormac) for Mullaney (50, injured)

UCC

(Cork clubs unless stated)

1. Jack Barry (Castlelyons)

2. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
3. David Griffin (Carrigaline)
17. Eddie Gunning (Na Piarsaigh)

19. Chris O’Leary (Valley Rovers)
4. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater, Waterford)
6. Niall Cashman (Blackrock)

8. Conor Browne (James Stephens, Kilkenny)
28. Rickard Cahalane (Ballymartle)

10. Mark O’Brien (Ferrybank, Waterford)
11. Michael Breen (Ballina, Tipperary)
12. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

26. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)
31. Seán Hayes (Mallow)
14. John Power (Carrickshock, Kilkenny)

Subs

5. Eoghan Murphy (Sarsfields) for O’Leary (8, injured)
13. Shane Forde (Na Piarsaigh) for Hayes (half-time)
21. Dara Walsh (Éire Óg Ennis, Clare) for Cashman (45)
7. Cathal McGrath (John Lockes, Kilkenny) for Gunning (50)
24. Mark O’Connor (Douglas) for Browne (51)

Referee: Shane Hynes (Galway)

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

