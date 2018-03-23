UCD climb to the top of the First Division after prevailing in South Dublin Derby

Gary O'Neil was on target as UCD won this evening (file pic).

THERE WERE WINS for Finn Harps, UCD and Shelbourne in the First Division tonight.

Ollie Horgan’s men earned a 1-0 victory over Wexford in a closely fought match, with Michael O’Connor grabbing a 69th-minute winner for the Donegal-based side at Finn Park.

One goal also decided the Shelbourne-Cobh Ramblers clash, with David O’Sullivan’s goal in first-half stoppage time proving enough to win it for the hosts at Tolka Park.

Meanwhile, UCD went top of the table after a 3-1 home victory over Cabinteely.

Goals from George Kelly, Yousef Mahdy and Gary O’Neil put the Students into a commanding lead, before Jack Watson scored a 74th-minute consolation for the visitors.

Finally, Galway and Drogheda played out a 2-2 draw at United Park.

A first-half brace from Eoin McCormack left the visitors two goals to the good, before the Drogs produced a second-half fightback, with efforts from Mark Doyle and Luke Gallagher enough to earn their side a point.

There is one First Division game tomorrow night at the City Calling Stadium, with Longford taking on Athlone, who are bottom of the table and point-less after four games played.

On Monday, meanwhile, it’s a battle between third and fourth, as Drogheda host Finn Harps.

