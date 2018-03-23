  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 23 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Reading appoint former Swansea boss Paul Clement as manager after sacking Jaap Stam

Only three points separates Reading from the relegation zone.

By AFP Friday 23 Mar 2018, 2:24 PM
1 hour ago 628 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3920389
Image: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA
Image: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

PAUL CLEMENT HAS been appointed as manager of Reading to replace Jaap Stam, the struggling Championship club announced on Friday.

Reading parted company with former Manchester United and Dutch defender Stam earlier this week and moved quickly to appoint the former Swansea boss, with only three points separating the club from the relegation zone.

Chief executive Ron Gourlay said he was pleased to bring in a coach with experience of working at the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

“I am delighted to have secured the services of a hugely experienced forward-thinking manager like Paul, who I have personally worked alongside during our time spent at Chelsea,” he said.

“Not only has he coached at some of the greatest clubs in Europe, winning trophies, league titles and European honours and working with some of the greatest players in the world, fundamentally he also has a rich understanding of English football having managed in both the Championship and the Premier League in recent years.

“Now, everyone at Reading Football Club is fully behind Paul and his squad of players as, together, we initially set our sights on an eight-game battle and continue to strive to take this club forward.”

Stam previously guided the club to the Championship play-off final in his first season, but his side suffered defeat to Huddersfield Town on penalties.

But results slipped in the aftermath and Reading currently lie 20th in the Championship table, which led to him parting ways with the club.

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘If I make 10 goals, they score 100′ – De Bruyne tired of Messi & Ronaldo comparisons

‘The biggest f**king mistake I ever made’: how a friendly with Turkey changed everything

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'If I make 10 goals, they score 100' - De Bruyne tired of Messi &amp; Ronaldo comparisons
'If I make 10 goals, they score 100' - De Bruyne tired of Messi & Ronaldo comparisons
"He just said: 'At the moment we are not going to be offering you a contract'"
Bale becomes Wales' all-time record goalscorer with hat-trick as Giggs gets off to a winning start
MANCHESTER UNITED
Paul Pogba 'did not lose his football ability'
Paul Pogba 'did not lose his football ability'
'He looked like Jack Nicholson in The Shining' - When Gerard Pique incurred the wrath of Roy Keane
Manchester United finally looks set to have its first-ever professional women's team
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie