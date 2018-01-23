  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 23 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Goals from Kerry's Barry and Laois forward Lowry help UCD claim 12-point Sigerson Cup win

John Divilly’s side saw off Maynooth University today.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 23 Jan 2018, 4:57 PM
4 hours ago 7,540 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3813257

UCD 2-15
Maynooth 1-6

Kevin O’Brien reports from Maynooth University, Kildare

LAOIS FORWARD EOIN Lowry clipped over 1-7 as UCD coasted into Round 2 of the Sigerson Cup with a 12-point defeat of Maynooth University this afternoon.

Jack Barry celebrates scoring a goal 23/1/2018 Jack Barry celebrates his goal for UCD. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

John Divilly’s side, who lost the final of this competition to St Mary’s last year, were good value for the victory with a number of impressive performers.

Source: HE GAA/YouTube

Monaghan star Conor McCarthy ran the show from centre-forward and posted 0-4, while Kerry’s Jack Barry bagged a goal and gave a dominant performance at midfield.

Conor McCarthy 23/1/2018 0-4 today for UCD's Conor McCarthy. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Defensively, UCD were extremely solid, boasting two members of Dublin’s All-Ireland U21 winning side – Cillian O’Shea and Eoin Murchan – as well as Mayo defender Stephen Coen and Tipperary half-back Jimmy Feehan.

Murchan was replaced at half-time due to a tight hamstring but he remains in contention to start for Dublin in their National League opener against Kildare on Saturday night.

Con O’Callaghan was named on the UCD bench but didn’t tog out, while injured star Jack McCaffrey was a vocal presence on the line for the 2016 champions.

Eoin Lowery and Paul Cribben 23/1/2018 Eoin Lowry (left) in action for UCD against Maynooth's Paul Cribben. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Lilywhites boss Cian O’Neill was in attendance to watch the likes of Paul Cribben, Paddy Brophy and Daniel Flynn in action for Maynooth, but it was Leitrim duo Ryan O’Rourke and Keith Beirne who did most of the damage for the hosts.

O’Rourke was Maynooth’s best player and kicked their only score of the first half. UCD were far more clinical at the far end however and Lowry’s well-taken 16th minute goal put them in complete control.

Johnny Doyle’s side were left to rue 10 wides in the opening period, trailing by 1-8 to 0-1 at the interval.

John Divilly 23/1/2018 UCD boss John Divilly

Johnny Doyle 23/1/2018 Maynooth University manager Johnny Doyle. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

UCD reeled off 1-1 shortly after the break, including a lobbed goal from Barry, to put the result beyond doubt.

Beirne and O’Rourke finished with 1-5 between them, with the former slotting home a penalty after Flynn was brought down in the area.

That left Maynooth trailing by 2-13 to 1-5, but late scores from McCarthy and Lowry (free) sealed the comfortable UCD victory.

Scorers for UCD: Eoin Lowry 1-7 (0-5f), Conor McCarthy 0-4 (0-2f), Jack Barry 1-0, Liam Casey 0-2, Jimmy Feehan and Evan O’Carroll 0-1 each.

Scorers for Maynooth University: Keith Beirne 1-2 (1-0 pen), Ryan O’Rourke 0-3, Kevin O’Callaghan 0-1.

University College Dublin

1. Charlie Manton (Fethard, Tipperary)

2. Luke Fortune (Cavan Gaels, Cavan)
3. Cillian O’Shea (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)
4. Conor Mullally (Cuala, Dublin)

5. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna, Dublin)
6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore, Mayo)
7. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule, Tipperary)

8. Barry O’Sullivan (Dingle, Kerry)
9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil, Kerry)

10. Liam Casey (Cahir, Tipperary)
11. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown, Monaghan)
13. Brian Byrne (Naas, Kildare)

12. Patrick O’Connor (St Farnan’s, Sligo)
14. Evan O’Carroll (Crettyard, Laois)
15. Eoin Lowry (Killeshin, Laois)

Subs

30. Tom Hayes (Cootehill, Cavan) for O’Connor (half-time)
19. Brian O Seanachain (Ballydonoghue, Kerry) for Murchan (half-time)
24. Larry Moran (Killoe Emmet Óg, Longford) for O’Carroll (52)
17. Darren Maguire (Maynooth, Kildare) for Barry (59)

Maynooth University

1. Niall Carrie (Hunterstown Rovers, Louth)

3. Mark Hyland (Athy, Kildare)
2. Jason Gibbons (Kilcock, Kildare)
5. Ethan O’Donnell (Naomh Conaill, Donegal)

7. Cormac Cannon (Kilcar, Donegal)
6. Tom Hannifan (Ballyboden St-Enda’s, Dublin)
4. James Mooney (Meath Hill, Meath)

9. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge, Kildare)
8. Paul Cribben (Johnstownbridge, Kildare)

10. Daire O Baoill (Gaoth Dobhair, Donegal)
11. Ryan O’Rourke (Fenagh, Leitrim)
12. Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge, Kildare)

15. Keith Beirne (Mohill, Leitrim)
13. Aaron Jones (Carrickmacross, Monaghan)
14. Padraig Fogarty (St Laurence’s, Kildare)

Subs

23. Kevin O’Callaghan (Celbridge Kildare) for Cannon (half-time)
22. Cathal Dunne (Laois) for Jones (37)
19. Sean McDonagh (Donegal) for Gibbons (black-card, 56)

Referee: Martin McNally

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘We can’t claim on the one hand to be amateur and on the other throw a blind eye to this’

Ex-Clare captain to return from travelling, injuries for Tipp game and new Banner teenage prospect

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
305 days after horror leg break, Ireland star Seamus Coleman makes return to action
305 days after horror leg break, Ireland star Seamus Coleman makes return to action
Chelsea youngster joins Newcastle on loan
Former Brazil and Man City striker Robinho joins Turkish club despite rape conviction
FOOTBALL
PSG announce surprise signing of French free agent Lassana Diarra
PSG announce surprise signing of French free agent Lassana Diarra
Premier League clubs on alert as PSG winger Lucas Moura told he can leave
'I've still got a lot to offer' - Lennon leaves Everton to make Burnley switch
LEINSTER
U20s boss McNamara an inspiration to coaches who weren't pro players
U20s boss McNamara an inspiration to coaches who weren't pro players
A tackle that shows just how important Tadhg Furlong is to Leinster
Six Nations break badly timed for Cullen's impressive Leinster
IRELAND
Keith Earls' brilliance sums up the excitement around Munster's attack
Keith Earls' brilliance sums up the excitement around Munster's attack
The World Economic Forum says Ireland has problems with 'soaring wealth inequality'
Parra's exile from France XV extended as Clermont star ruled out of clash with Ireland
MUNSTER
Munster well worth the wait as they book record quarter-final date in style
Munster well worth the wait as they book record quarter-final date in style
Concern for Schmidt as Dave Kilcoyne leaves Thomond on crutches
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie