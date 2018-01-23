Goals from Kerry's Barry and Laois forward Lowry help UCD claim 12-point Sigerson Cup win

UCD 2-15

Maynooth 1-6

Kevin O’Brien reports from Maynooth University, Kildare

LAOIS FORWARD EOIN Lowry clipped over 1-7 as UCD coasted into Round 2 of the Sigerson Cup with a 12-point defeat of Maynooth University this afternoon.

Jack Barry celebrates his goal for UCD. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

John Divilly’s side, who lost the final of this competition to St Mary’s last year, were good value for the victory with a number of impressive performers.

Monaghan star Conor McCarthy ran the show from centre-forward and posted 0-4, while Kerry’s Jack Barry bagged a goal and gave a dominant performance at midfield.

0-4 today for UCD's Conor McCarthy. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Defensively, UCD were extremely solid, boasting two members of Dublin’s All-Ireland U21 winning side – Cillian O’Shea and Eoin Murchan – as well as Mayo defender Stephen Coen and Tipperary half-back Jimmy Feehan.

Murchan was replaced at half-time due to a tight hamstring but he remains in contention to start for Dublin in their National League opener against Kildare on Saturday night.

Con O’Callaghan was named on the UCD bench but didn’t tog out, while injured star Jack McCaffrey was a vocal presence on the line for the 2016 champions.

Eoin Lowry (left) in action for UCD against Maynooth's Paul Cribben. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Lilywhites boss Cian O’Neill was in attendance to watch the likes of Paul Cribben, Paddy Brophy and Daniel Flynn in action for Maynooth, but it was Leitrim duo Ryan O’Rourke and Keith Beirne who did most of the damage for the hosts.

O’Rourke was Maynooth’s best player and kicked their only score of the first half. UCD were far more clinical at the far end however and Lowry’s well-taken 16th minute goal put them in complete control.

Johnny Doyle’s side were left to rue 10 wides in the opening period, trailing by 1-8 to 0-1 at the interval.

UCD boss John Divilly

Maynooth University manager Johnny Doyle. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

UCD reeled off 1-1 shortly after the break, including a lobbed goal from Barry, to put the result beyond doubt.

Beirne and O’Rourke finished with 1-5 between them, with the former slotting home a penalty after Flynn was brought down in the area.

That left Maynooth trailing by 2-13 to 1-5, but late scores from McCarthy and Lowry (free) sealed the comfortable UCD victory.

Scorers for UCD: Eoin Lowry 1-7 (0-5f), Conor McCarthy 0-4 (0-2f), Jack Barry 1-0, Liam Casey 0-2, Jimmy Feehan and Evan O’Carroll 0-1 each.

Scorers for Maynooth University: Keith Beirne 1-2 (1-0 pen), Ryan O’Rourke 0-3, Kevin O’Callaghan 0-1.

University College Dublin

1. Charlie Manton (Fethard, Tipperary)

2. Luke Fortune (Cavan Gaels, Cavan)

3. Cillian O’Shea (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

4. Conor Mullally (Cuala, Dublin)

5. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna, Dublin)

6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore, Mayo)

7. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule, Tipperary)

8. Barry O’Sullivan (Dingle, Kerry)

9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil, Kerry)

10. Liam Casey (Cahir, Tipperary)

11. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown, Monaghan)

13. Brian Byrne (Naas, Kildare)

12. Patrick O’Connor (St Farnan’s, Sligo)

14. Evan O’Carroll (Crettyard, Laois)

15. Eoin Lowry (Killeshin, Laois)

Subs

30. Tom Hayes (Cootehill, Cavan) for O’Connor (half-time)

19. Brian O Seanachain (Ballydonoghue, Kerry) for Murchan (half-time)

24. Larry Moran (Killoe Emmet Óg, Longford) for O’Carroll (52)

17. Darren Maguire (Maynooth, Kildare) for Barry (59)

Maynooth University

1. Niall Carrie (Hunterstown Rovers, Louth)

3. Mark Hyland (Athy, Kildare)

2. Jason Gibbons (Kilcock, Kildare)

5. Ethan O’Donnell (Naomh Conaill, Donegal)

7. Cormac Cannon (Kilcar, Donegal)

6. Tom Hannifan (Ballyboden St-Enda’s, Dublin)

4. James Mooney (Meath Hill, Meath)

9. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge, Kildare)

8. Paul Cribben (Johnstownbridge, Kildare)

10. Daire O Baoill (Gaoth Dobhair, Donegal)

11. Ryan O’Rourke (Fenagh, Leitrim)

12. Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge, Kildare)

15. Keith Beirne (Mohill, Leitrim)

13. Aaron Jones (Carrickmacross, Monaghan)

14. Padraig Fogarty (St Laurence’s, Kildare)

Subs

23. Kevin O’Callaghan (Celbridge Kildare) for Cannon (half-time)

22. Cathal Dunne (Laois) for Jones (37)

19. Sean McDonagh (Donegal) for Gibbons (black-card, 56)

Referee: Martin McNally

