Dublin: 14 °C Friday 7 September, 2018
UCD stun Waterford to reach first FAI Cup semi-final in over a decade

Conor Davis and Timmy Molloy scored within seven first-half minutes.

By Dave Donnelly Friday 7 Sep 2018, 9:54 PM
47 minutes ago 1,315 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4225467
UCD's Timmy Molloy celebrates scoring their second goal of the game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
UCD's Timmy Molloy celebrates scoring their second goal of the game.
UCD's Timmy Molloy celebrates scoring their second goal of the game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

UCD 2

Waterford 1

Dave Donnelly reports from the UCD Bowl

UCD WILL CONTEST an FAI Cup semi-final for the first time in over a decade after the First Division leaders saw off high-flying Waterford in Belfield.

Conor Davis and Timmy Molloy scored within seven first-half minutes to keep the Students in with a shout of a remarkable league and cup double.

Stanley Aborah pulled a goal back for Waterford from the penalty spot after Gary O’Neill had upended Rory Feely, but the Students deservedly held out for a famous win.

The visitors arrived with a large and vocal support but, a strong opening quarter-hour aside, they struggled to create a single clear chance in 90 minutes.

Waterford set up with a narrow diamond in midfield and turned their extra numbers in the middle into possession early on, but had little to show for it in front of goal.

Bastien Héry lashed a loose ball over the top and Gavan Holohan turned a shot wide after catching Sloggett in possession inside his own half, but it was slim pickings for the Blues.

Gradually UCD got on top, and it was a wonderful low cross from Sloggett that picked out Davis for the first, the former Reading man sliding in to beat ex-UCD keeper Niall Corbet.

Six minutes later, it was two as Timmy Molloy picked the ball up on the edge of the box from a corner and, dropping a shoulder, he lashed the ball over a crowd scene into the top corner.

The Students looked the more likely to add to the scoreline in the second half and both Molloy and captain O’Neill had chances to see the game out.

And it was O’Neill’s uncharacteristic error that handed the Blues a lifeline late on, but they couldn’t find the second goal to force a replay and the Students marched on as worthy winners.

UCD: Kearns; Tobin, Scales, Collins, Osam; Sloggett, O’Neill, Molloy (Doyle 80); Farrugia (O’Connor 84), McClelland, Davis (Mahdy 88).

Waterford: Corbet; Comerford, Browne, Webster, Barnett; Hutchinson (Aborah 46), Hery, Keegan (Feely 59), Holohan; O’Halloran, Akinade (Duffus 37).

Referee: John McLoughlin.

