UFC to return to Dublin in May - report

THE UFC WILL make its fourth trip to Dublin this May, per MMAFighting.com.

MMA journalist Petesy Carroll reports that the 3Arena will play host to a UFC event on Sunday, 27 May.

The venue has played host to the last three UFC cards which took place in the Irish capital.

The UFC last visited Dublin in October 2015, for UFC Fight Night 76, which was headlined by Paddy Holohan after an original card-topper between Donegal’s Joe Duffy and Dustin Poirier was postponed due to a concussion suffered by the former in sparring.

Holohan was defeated via a second-round rear-naked choke by Hawaii’s Louis Smolka.