McGregor claims he offered to make UFC return against Frankie Edgar next weekend

CONOR MCGREGOR SAYS he offered to step in for the injured Max Holloway to fight Frankie Edgar in a featherweight bout at UFC 222 on 3 March.

In an Instagram post this evening, the Dubliner adds that the governing body were unable to make the fight happen as â€˜there wasnâ€™t enough time to generate the money that the UFC would needâ€™.

McGregor previously held the featherweight title after defeating Jose Aldo in 2015, but was subsequently stripped, leading to Holloway taking hold of the belt by beating Aldo last June.

In place of the injured Holloway, Edgar will fight Brian Ortega at UFC 222, leading to the following post from McGregor, who has not appeared in the octagon since November 2016 thanks to his money-spinning boxing encounter with Floyd Mayweather.