Dublin: 4 °C Friday 23 February, 2018
McGregor claims he offered to make UFC return against Frankie Edgar next weekend

‘It is on them to come and get me. Because I am here.’

By Sean Farrell Thursday 22 Feb 2018, 8:35 PM
5 hours ago 9,098 Views 17 Comments
Image: Derrick Hogan/INPHO
Image: Derrick Hogan/INPHO

CONOR MCGREGOR SAYS he offered to step in for the injured Max Holloway to fight Frankie Edgar in a featherweight bout at UFC 222 on 3 March.

In an Instagram post this evening, the Dubliner adds that the governing body were unable to make the fight happen as â€˜there wasnâ€™t enough time to generate the money that the UFC would needâ€™.

McGregor previously held the featherweight title after defeating Jose Aldo in 2015, but was subsequently stripped, leading to Holloway taking hold of the belt by beating Aldo last June.

In place of the injured Holloway, Edgar will fight Brian Ortega at UFC 222, leading to the following post from McGregor, who has not appeared in the octagon since November 2016 thanks to his money-spinning boxing encounter with Floyd Mayweather.

I am fighting again. Period.
I am the best at this.
I put my name forward to step in at UFC 222 to face Frankie Edgar when Max Holloway pulled out, but I was told there wasnâ€™t enough time to generate the money that the UFC would need.
I was excited about bouncing in last minute and taking out the final featherweight, without all the rest of the stuff that comes with this game. Please respect the insane amount of work outside the fight game that I have put in.
On top of the fighting.
I am here.
It is on them to come and get me. Because I am here.
Yours sincerely,
The Champ Champâ„¢

Cerrone eyes lightweight return after equalling UFC record with superb first-round finish

Russian curler stripped of Olympic medal for doping

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

