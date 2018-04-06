  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'Working on consequences': UFC condemns McGregor and bans him from Saturday's card

“The organization deems today’s disruption completely unacceptable and is currently working on the consequences that will follow.”

By Gavan Casey Friday 6 Apr 2018, 4:50 AM
9 minutes ago 42 Views No Comments
Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

THE UFC HAS released a statement condemning Conor McGregor for his role in the attack on a bus containing several fighters in Brooklyn on Thursday.

McGregor and his entourage threw several missiles – including a hand truck – at the bus, causing windows to shatter on top of at least two UFC 223 competitors.

Lightweight contender Michael Chiesa and flyweight number three Ray Borg were both subsequently taken to hospital with injuries. Overnight, both had their fights – versus Anthony Pettis and Brandon Moreno respectively – cancelled on medical grounds.

Late on Thursday night, the New York State Athletic Commission explained that it had instructed organisers to “ensure that heightened safeguards are implemented prior to the weigh-in and the event” for the protection of fighters and fans alike. It described McGregor’s actions as “destructive, abhorrent and illegal.”

The UFC’s own statement indicated that neither McGregor nor his SBG gym-mate Artem Lobov – who had his own fight pulled from Saturday’s bill for his role in the fracas – are welcome to attend either the UFC 223 weigh-ins or the fight itself.

“During today’s media event at Barclays Center to promote UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway, Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov entered the building accompanied by over a dozen individuals,” it read.

“The group, which included McGregor and Lobov, vandalized the vehicle that contained a number of athletes competing at the event taking place this weekend. NYPD was immediately alerted and is currently in the process of investigating the situation. UFC is working very closely with the New York Athletic Commission, Barclays Center security and law enforcement authorities. All parties are working together to ensure the highest standard of proper safety precautions are implemented to protect the fans and athletes.

The organization deems today’s disruption completely unacceptable and is currently working on the consequences that will follow. Immediately, Lobov has been removed from this weekend’s card and individuals involved in the incident are not welcome at tomorrow’s ceremonial weigh-in or Saturday’s event at Barclays Center.

UFC president says McGregor’s rampage was the ‘most disgusting thing in UFC history’

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

