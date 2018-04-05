  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 5 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UFC president says McGregor's rampage was the 'most disgusting thing in UFC history'

Dana White did not hold back in his assessment of Conor McGregor’s behaviour at Barclays Center this afternoon.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 5 Apr 2018, 9:52 PM
37 minutes ago 17,875 Views 29 Comments
http://the42.ie/3943104

UFC PRESIDENT DANA White branded Conor McGregor’s actions “the most disgusting thing that has ever happened in the history of the company” after the Irishman sparked unsavoury scenes at a UFC event in Brooklyn this afternoon.

McGregor and his entourage gatecrashed a UFC 223 media event at Barclays Center, leaving lightweight fighter Michael Chiesa – scheduled to fight Anthony Pettis in the same arena on Saturday – hospitalised with facial cuts.

White described McGregor’s actions as “disgusting” and “despicable”, and confirmed the Irishman’s SBG gym-mate Artem Lobov has been pulled from his slot at UFC 223 due to his role in the chaos.

He also confirmed that it was McGregor who threw the chair which broke a bus window and inflicted facial damage on Chiesa, suggesting the UFC will take action against its soon-to-be former lightweight champion in due course.

The organisation’s president claimed in the same media scrum that a warrant has been issued for McGregor’s arrest, but the NYPD have stated that this is not currently the case. According to several reports, however, they are looking for the 29-year-old Dubliner and wish to speak with him about today’s incident.

“What happened here today was that Conor and 20 guys were apparently let through the door by The Mac Life [website] guys, who are credentialed here,” White told a media scrum. “They opened the doors for him, through an entrance.

“They [McGregor and co] stormed the building, got down to the loading dock where the fighters were getting on the buses and started to attack the buses – throwing thrash cans and dollies and things like that. [They] broke one of the windows and cut Michael Chiesa really bad: he cut his head, cut his face.

“Rose Namajunas [UFC women's strawweight champ] was apparently almost hit. She’s super upset right now. She basically walked back to the hotel.”

White claimed a UFC employee’s knuckles were also damaged, and other minor injuries were sustained.

“Obviously, everybody’s shaken up when 30 thugs storm a [media day]… These guys are cutting weight, getting ready for a fight.

This is the most disgusting thing that has ever happened in the history of the company. You can imagine he’s going to be sued beyond belief, and this was a real bad career move for him.

White explained that his working relationship with McGregor was now “not good”, adding: “After this move, I think everybody’s relationship with Conor is going to be not so great.

“I mean, even the police officer who came to me about this was like: ‘God, I was a fan of his, too.’ Not anymore. This is the type of bad decision you make that turns a lot of people against you.”

After adding that he doesn’t want to work with McGregor again – presently at least – White said: “…to come and do this – and act like this… You’re talking about a guy who has a baby. The guy has a kid. This is how you’re acting? You have a son at home.”

He then confirmed that McGregor’s SBG gym-mate Artem Lobov had been pulled from UFC 223 for his involvement in the unsavoury events, telling reporters: “Artem’s not fighting – Artem’s off the card.”

White concluded: “We, as an organisation, need to make sure this never happens again.”

His full media-scrum assessment can be viewed here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
Analysis: Leinster's lethal attack tears Saracens apart for three classy tries
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
'I wanted to play attacking football' â Mkhitaryan's Mourinho dig
'I wanted to play attacking football' – Mkhitaryan's Mourinho dig
Merseyside Police confirm two officers injured in Manchester City bus attack
'It's never happened to me' – Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation
LIVERPOOL
Uefa launch disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool over bus incident
Uefa launch disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool over bus incident
'There’s a lot of hype about this Man City team being a 'great' team. That was a reality check'
Footage emerges from inside Manchester City's team bus before Liverpool clash
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ray Wilkins: 'Butch' by name, gentle by nature
Ray Wilkins: 'Butch' by name, gentle by nature
'Brilliant' Liverpool should have killed off City - Klopp
Chelsea's longest-serving player to leave club without having played a first-team game

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie