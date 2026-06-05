Limerick and Galway name sides for provincial finals

JOHN KIELY HAS made one change from the last day out, with Barry Nash named to start in defence for Limerick’s Munster final clash vs Cork on Sunday.

The South Liberties man had been set to start the side’s last game vs Tipperary but was a late withdrawal with Mike Casey starting in his place.

Elsewhere, Galway have made two changes ahead of their Leinster final showdown with Dublin in Croke Park as Cathal Mannion and Aaron Niland come in to replace Joshua Ryan and Evan Niland.

Fintan Burke and Rory Burke have been added to the subs bench.

Limerick team to face Cork:

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

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2. Seán Finn (Bruff), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

8. Adam English (Doon), 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell – captain), 12. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs:

16. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)

17. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

18. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

19. Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret/St Paul’s)

20. Matthew Fitzgerald (Monaleen)

21. Hugh Flanagan (Garryspillane)

22. Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West)

23. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

24. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock)

25. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleen)

26. David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca)

Galway team to face Dublin:

1. Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)

2. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh) 3. Cillian Trayers (Turloughmore), 4. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields – captain)

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 6. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore), 7. Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge)

8. Tiernan Killeen (Loughrea), 9. Cian Daniels (Tommy Larkins)

10. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell), 11. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh), 12. Darragh Neary (Castlegar),

13, Jason Rabbitte (Athenry), 14. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 15. Aaron Niland (Clarinbridge)

Subs:

16. Eanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

17. Joshua Ryan (Clarinbridge)

18. Fintan Burke (St Thomas)

19. Shane Morgan (Loughrea)

20. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan)

21. Seán Linnane (Turloughmore)

22. John Fleming (Meelick-Eyrecourt)

23. Colm Molloy (Kilnadeema-Leitrim)

24. Conor Cooney (St Thomas)

25. Rory Burke (Oranmore-Maree)

26. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)