Arsenal trio make shortlist for PFA Men’s Player of the Year award

ARSENAL’S PREMIER LEAGUE-WINNING trio Declan Rice, Gabriel and David Raya have been shortlisted for the Professional Footballers’ Association’s Men’s Player of the Year award.

Rice’s tireless midfield efforts, along with Raya and Gabriel playing a key part in the Gunners keeping 19 clean sheets, has seen them recognised by their peers.

Also nominated are Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki, along with Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes.

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Rice was a key performer in Arsenal’s Premier League title success and their run to the Champions League final, where they lost on penalties to Paris St Germain.

He featured in 36 of the Gunners’ top-flight matches, and was key to their success at set-pieces with his deliveries from corners and free-kicks.

Raya won the Premier League’s Golden Glove for his exploits in Arsenal’s goal, while Brazilian defender Gabriel was a solid presence at the back as well as a threat in the opposition box at set-pieces.

Haaland was City’s main goal threat again in the season just ended, scoring a league-high 27 goals, while the mercurial Cherki was a revelation for the Blues after joining them last summer.

Fernandes played a vital role in United’s resurgence under Michael Carrick, with 21 assists helping the Red Devils secure a return to the Champions League for next season.

Two of the stars of City’s Women’s Super League title success, Yui Hasegawa and Bunny Shaw, have been shortlisted for the Women’s Player of the Year award.

Jamaican forward Shaw struck 21 goals as the Blues claimed the crown, with City also winning the FA Cup. Japan international Hasegawa was a key performer for City in midfield.

Arsenal and England striker Alessia Russo, who finished second to Shaw in the scoring charts, has also been shortlisted, along with Aston Villa’s Kirsty Hanson, who managed 12 goals to Russo’s 13.

England duo Lauren James and Jess Park, of Chelsea and Manchester United respectively, complete the six-player list.