'It's special to be involved' - Farrell delighted to commit to Ireland

ANDY FARRELL SAYS the decision to extend his contract through to the 2031 World Cup was an easy one.

“It means a lot and obviously I’m absolutely thrilled and delighted to be able to do so,” Farrell said.

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“I suppose it means a little bit of what you do is appreciated. There’s so many people that’s helped us get to this point.

“It’s special to be involved to, to just walk down the street and people to be so nice, so respectful, is a pleasure to be around and obviously all those things that come together on a day-to-day basis really makes the decision even easier.”

Farrell added: “I’m sat here in the stadium now, and you get the shivers when you look at how good the pitch looks, and what match day brings to so many people, to us, to the staff, the management, the coaches, through to the players, through to the connection with the fans and the media, and I think that’s the word, isn’t it really? That’s what springs to mind for me, the connection with everyone involved in Irish rugby is pretty special.

“What excites me is growing the group again, we’ve done that a few times, the exciting part is to not really know where it’s going to be in four or five years’ time, just letting the process happen and keep the squad growing as a group.”