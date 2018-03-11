  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Sunday 11 March, 2018
AIL round-up: Quinlan's left boot condemns leaders Lansdowne to defeat

Here’s what happened in the Ulster Bank Leagues over the weekend.

By The42 Team Sunday 11 Mar 2018, 7:59 PM
2 hours ago 2,865 Views 2 Comments
Quinlan inspired Cork Con to a big win today (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

TOMAS QUINLANâ€™S UNERRINGÂ left boot condemned Ulster Bank League Division 1A leaders Lansdowne to only their second defeat of the season as Cork Constitution triumphed 25-13 at Temple Hill this afternoon.

Quinlanâ€™s classy 20-point haul from the tee, which included six penalty goals, proved vital as third-placed Cork Con kept pace with their play-off rivals, albeit that Terenure Collegeâ€™s bonus point return at Garryowen has increased their lead in second by a single point to two â€“ 49 versus 47.

Second row Brian Hayes muscled through for an opening 11th-minute try via a Liam Oâ€™Connell pass. Young number 10 Quinlan also landed two first half penalties which former Cork Con player Scott Deasy matched, keeping Lansdowne within range at 13-6 down at half-time.

The platform supplied by the hard work of Hayes and the home pack saw Constitution press on for further scores, with their scrum getting on top. Lansdowneâ€™s indiscipline was punished by Quinlan penalties after 42, 46 and 53 minutes. They could have had a second try by that stage, but young Munster â€˜Aâ€™ back rower Evan Mintern had the ball dislodged from his grasp.

Lansdowne, who had beaten the Leesiders 24-10 at home in October, hit back with a try from replacement Greg McGrath with 10 minutes remaining. Deasyâ€™s conversion reduced the arrears to 22-13, only for Quinlan to close the door on any potential comeback with a well-struck final penalty in the 80th minute. It was the table toppersâ€™ second loss in three matches but a home semi-final is still well within their reach, given they have an eight-point buffer with three rounds remaining.

Meanwhile, in-form Terenure kept hold of second place in the top flight standings by clinically dispatching Garryowen 29-13 at Dooradoyle today in what was the Light Bluesâ€™ first defeat in four rounds.

James Blaneyâ€™s men outscored their hosts by four tries to one as they took a step closer to a home semi-final. It is nip and tuck between Terenure (49 points) and defending champions Cork Con (47), while Clontarf (43) and Garryowen (42) also remain in the hunt for the play-offs.

Garryowen hit the front with an early penalty from captain Neil Cronin, but backs James Oâ€™Donoghue and Marc Hiney both touched down for a 15-6 Terenure lead at the break. Captain Robbie Smyth and Jake Swaine added their sixth tries of the campaign, and â€˜Nure successfully kept the Limerick side out while down to 14 men.

A 70th minute try from replacement Sean Rennison was Garryowenâ€™s only consolation. Terenure fielded all five of their Ireland Club international players â€” Smyth, Swaine, Mark Oâ€™Neill and influential locks Michael Melia and Alex Thompson â€” ahead of next Fridayâ€™s trip to Netherdale to play Scotland.

Clontarf are back in the top four thanks to a 33-7 bonus point victory away to Buccaneers. Centre Matt Dâ€™Arcy bagged his eighth try of the league run and Sean Oâ€™Brien, Jack Power, Dylan Donnellan and Michael Noone, who is part of the Ireland Club XV squad along with Dâ€™Arcy, also crossed the whitewash.

Banbridge defeated struggling Ballymena 22-5 to climb to Division 1Bâ€™s summit. Fullback Adam Doherty scored 12 points, including a 30th minute try, as Bann leapfrogged over Ballynahinch and Shannon, who play their rescheduled games at later dates.

Ulster Bank League results:

Division 1A:

  • Garryowen 13-29 Terenure College
  • Cork Constitution 25-13 Lansdowne
  • Buccaneers 7-33 Clontarf

Division 1B:Â 

  • Banbridge 22-5 Ballymena
  • Old Wesley 34-22 Old Belvedere

Division 2A:

  • Galwegians 17-32 Malone

Division 2B:

  • Wanderers 14-29 Old Crescent

Division 2C:

  • Bruff 5-35 Tullamore
  • Omagh 22-14 Sligo
  • Thomond 16-10 Bangor
  • Malahide 23-5 Seapoint

England lose two forwards for Twickenham showdown with Ireland

Wales work their way into second place with laboured bonus point win over Italy

