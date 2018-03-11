  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Sunday 11 March, 2018
England lose two forwards for Twickenham showdown with Ireland

Nathan Hughes and Courtney Lawes have been ruled out of Saturday’s round five clash.

By The42 Team Sunday 11 Mar 2018, 7:43 PM
2 hours ago 10,008 Views 21 Comments
http://the42.ie/3898129

NATHAN HUGHES ANDÂ Courtney Lawes have been left out of Englandâ€™s squad to face Ireland after the pair suffered knee injuries in the Six Nations defeat toÂ France.

930113116 Hughes suffered a knee injury in Paris yesterday. Source: Dan Mullan

Hughes limped out of the first half of the 22-16 reverse at the Stade de France, while England have also now confirmed a knock for Lawes, with neither included in a 32-man selection.

Both forwardsÂ are set for scans on Monday, with Exeter Chiefsâ€™ Don Armand called up.

Captain Dylan Hartley missed the Paris loss with a tight calf, but he is included as England look to deny Ireland a Grand Slam at Twickenham.

Sam Simmonds, on the bench against France, is not in the squad preparing for Saturdayâ€™s match, when the hosts will be out to avoid a third consecutive loss.

It is a game that also affords Eddie Jonesâ€™ side the chance to gain some revenge for last yearâ€™s Six Nations reverse againstÂ Ireland, which denied England a second Grand Slam on the bounce.

Forwards:Â Don Armand, Dan Cole, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Charlie Ewels, Jamie George, Dylan Hartley, James Haskell, Alec Hepburn, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Joe Launchbury, Joe Marler, Chris Robshaw, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola.

Backs:Â Mike Brown, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Nathan Earle, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Jonathan Joseph, Alex Lozowski, Jonny May, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith (apprentice player), Denny Solomona, Ben Teâ€™o, Anthony Watson, Richard Wigglesworth.

Wales work their way into second place with laboured bonus point win over Italy

Spain one step away from booking place in Irelandâ€™s World Cup pool

