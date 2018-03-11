England lose two forwards for Twickenham showdown with Ireland

NATHAN HUGHES ANDÂ Courtney Lawes have been left out of Englandâ€™s squad to face Ireland after the pair suffered knee injuries in the Six Nations defeat toÂ France.

Hughes suffered a knee injury in Paris yesterday. Source: Dan Mullan

Hughes limped out of the first half of the 22-16 reverse at the Stade de France, while England have also now confirmed a knock for Lawes, with neither included in a 32-man selection.

Both forwardsÂ are set for scans on Monday, with Exeter Chiefsâ€™ Don Armand called up.

Captain Dylan Hartley missed the Paris loss with a tight calf, but he is included as England look to deny Ireland a Grand Slam at Twickenham.

Sam Simmonds, on the bench against France, is not in the squad preparing for Saturdayâ€™s match, when the hosts will be out to avoid a third consecutive loss.

It is a game that also affords Eddie Jonesâ€™ side the chance to gain some revenge for last yearâ€™s Six Nations reverse againstÂ Ireland, which denied England a second Grand Slam on the bounce.

Forwards:Â Don Armand, Dan Cole, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Charlie Ewels, Jamie George, Dylan Hartley, James Haskell, Alec Hepburn, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Joe Launchbury, Joe Marler, Chris Robshaw, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola.

Backs:Â Mike Brown, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Nathan Earle, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Jonathan Joseph, Alex Lozowski, Jonny May, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith (apprentice player), Denny Solomona, Ben Teâ€™o, Anthony Watson, Richard Wigglesworth.