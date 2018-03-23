Grand Slam heroes Henderson and Stockdale both return as Ulster make trip to Cardiff

ULSTER WELCOME BACK Grand Slam winners Iain Henderson and Jacob Stokedale to their starting XV as they make the trip to BT Sport Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday [KO 3.15pm].
Stockdale, who was today named NatWest Six Nations Player of the Championship after scoring seven tries in five outings, starts on the left wing with Henderson picked in the back row.
There are also four new faces following last month’s 34-10 defeat away to Scarlets, with Rob Herring, Clive Ross, Craig Gilroy and Charles Piutau all included.
Herring will start at hooker in place of John Andrew, while props Andrew Warwick and Wiehahn Herbst will continue on either side of the front row.
The second row pairing of Kieran Treadwell and Alan O’Connor is unchanged, with the latter set to lead the side for the fourth game in succession.
Henderson and Ross will be joined in the back row by number eight Nick Timoney.
The half-back partnership of John Cooney and Johnny McPhillips remains in situ, as does the midfield combination of Stuart McCloskey and Luke Marshall.
Gilroy, Stockdale and Piutau will make up a potent back three.
Matthew Dalton, who has featured prominently for Ireland U20s in recent weeks, is named on the bench alongside fellow forwards John Andrew, Callum Black, Ross Kane and Matthew Rea.
Dave Shanahan, Peter Nelson and Louis Ludik, meanwhile, provide backline options.
Ulster:
15. Charles Piutau
14. Craig Gilroy
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny McPhillips
9. John Cooney
1. Andrew Warwick
2. Rob Herring
3. Wiehahn Herbst
4. Alan O’Connor (Captain)
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Iain Henderson
7. Clive Ross
8. Nick Timoney
Replacements:
16. John Andrew
17. Callum Black
18. Ross Kane
19. Matt Dalton
20. Matty Rea
21. David Shanahan
22. Peter Nelson
23. Louis Ludik
Cardiff Blues:
15. Matthew Morgan
14. Blaine Scully
13. Rey Lee-Lo
12. Willis Halaholo
11. Owen Lane
10. Jarrod Evans
9. Tomos Williams
1. Gethin Jenkins (Captain)
2. Matthew Rees
3. Scott Andrews
4. George Earle
5. Seb Davies
6. Josh Turnbull
7. Ellis Jenkins
8. Nick Williams
Replacements:
16. Kristian Dacey
17. Rhys Gill
18. Dillon Lewis
19. Ben Murphy
20. Macauley Cook
21. Lloyd Williams
22. Steve Shingler
23. Garyn Smith
