Grand Slam heroes Henderson and Stockdale both return as Ulster make trip to Cardiff

Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale have both been named to start against Cardiff.

ULSTER WELCOME BACK Grand Slam winners Iain Henderson and Jacob Stokedale to their starting XV as they make the trip to BT Sport Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday [KO 3.15pm].

Stockdale, who was today named NatWest Six Nations Player of the Championship after scoring seven tries in five outings, starts on the left wing with Henderson picked in the back row.

There are also four new faces following last month’s 34-10 defeat away to Scarlets, with Rob Herring, Clive Ross, Craig Gilroy and Charles Piutau all included.

Herring will start at hooker in place of John Andrew, while props Andrew Warwick and Wiehahn Herbst will continue on either side of the front row.

The second row pairing of Kieran Treadwell and Alan O’Connor is unchanged, with the latter set to lead the side for the fourth game in succession.

Henderson and Ross will be joined in the back row by number eight Nick Timoney.

The half-back partnership of John Cooney and Johnny McPhillips remains in situ, as does the midfield combination of Stuart McCloskey and Luke Marshall.

Gilroy, Stockdale and Piutau will make up a potent back three.

Matthew Dalton, who has featured prominently for Ireland U20s in recent weeks, is named on the bench alongside fellow forwards John Andrew, Callum Black, Ross Kane and Matthew Rea.

Dave Shanahan, Peter Nelson and Louis Ludik, meanwhile, provide backline options.

Ulster:

15. Charles Piutau

14. Craig Gilroy

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Johnny McPhillips

9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick

2. Rob Herring

3. Wiehahn Herbst

4. Alan O’Connor (Captain)

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Iain Henderson

7. Clive Ross

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Callum Black

18. Ross Kane

19. Matt Dalton

20. Matty Rea

21. David Shanahan

22. Peter Nelson

23. Louis Ludik

Cardiff Blues:

15. Matthew Morgan

14. Blaine Scully

13. Rey Lee-Lo

12. Willis Halaholo

11. Owen Lane

10. Jarrod Evans

9. Tomos Williams

1. Gethin Jenkins (Captain)

2. Matthew Rees

3. Scott Andrews

4. George Earle

5. Seb Davies

6. Josh Turnbull

7. Ellis Jenkins

8. Nick Williams

Replacements:

16. Kristian Dacey

17. Rhys Gill

18. Dillon Lewis

19. Ben Murphy

20. Macauley Cook

21. Lloyd Williams

22. Steve Shingler

23. Garyn Smith

