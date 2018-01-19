Henderson bumped to back row for Ulster's crucial clash with Wasps

ULSTER DIRECTOR OF rugby Les Kiss has made one non-enforced change to the team who accounted for La Rochelle for Sunday’s defining Champions Cup clash away to Wasps (KO 15.15, BT Sports).

Darren Cave, who replaced the injured Craig Gilroy midway through the first half of the win over La Rochelle, starts at centre with Louis Ludik again shifted to the wing.

In the pack, academy back row Matt Re must settle for a bench spot this time around as Iain Henderson is selected on the blindside with Kieran Treadwell joining Alan O’Connor in the second row.

Currently pool leaders, Ulster need a point to remain ahead of Wasps in the pool 1 pecking order. But with La Rochelle at home to Harlequins, it’s likely that Ulster will need a bonus point win at the Ricoh Arena to remain top come Sunday evening.

Chief among the reasons they might achieve that feat is the presence of Charles Piutau in action against his former team.

While John Cooney and Stuart McCloskey possibly wanted to prove a point after their omission from Ireland’s Six Nations squad, Christian Lealiifano lines up at out-half for the last time in Ulster colours. After this weekend his short-term stint in Belfast comes to an end and he will return to the Brumbies in Super Rugby.

Wasps’ starting XV for Sunday shows four changes from their shock loss to Harlequins. England U20 flanker Jack Willis replaces James Haskell after his red card, while Brendan Macken joins future Ulster prop Marty Moore on the bench.

Juan de Jongh is back from injury to replace Macken with the electric outside back three threat featuring Willie le Roux and Christian Wade.

Wasps

15. Willie Le Roux

14. Christian Wade

13. Juan De Jongh

12. Kyle Eastmond

11. Marcus Watson

10. Danny Cipriani

9. Dan Robson

1. Simon McIntyre

2. Tom Cruse

3. Jake Cooper-Woolley

4. Joe Launchbury (Capt.)

5. James Gaskell

6. Jack Willis

7. Guy Thompson

8. Nizaam Carr

Replacements:

16. Ashley Johnson

17. Ben Harris

18. Marty Moore

19. Kearnan Myall

20. Thomas Young

21. Joe Simpson

22. Rob Miller

23. Brendan Macken

Ulster

15. Charles Piutau

14. Louis Ludik

13. Darren Cave

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Christian Lealiifano

9. John Cooney

1. Callum Black

2. Rory Best (Capt)

3. Rodney Ah You

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Iain Henderson

7. Sean Reidy

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements

16. Rob Herring

17. Kyle McCall

18. Wiehahn Herbst

19. Matty Rea

20. Chris Henry

21. Dave Shanahan

22. Johnny McPhillips

23. Rob Lyttle