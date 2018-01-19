Munster select unchanged side for the first time this season

Munster head coach Johann van Graan on the training ground earlier this week. Source: Dan Sheirdan/INPHO

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has kept faith with the same XV that started the defeat to Racing 92 for this weekend’s clash with Castres.

The southern province, who suffered a 34-30 loss in Paris last weekend, have named an unchanged team for the first time this season as they face French opposition again in their final Pool 4 game in the European Champions Cup at Thomond Park on Sunday [KO 1.00pm, Sky Sports Action].

It means that captain Peter O’Mahony has recovered from an ankle knock to captain the side. The only adjustment to the matchday 23 sees Kevin O’Byrne replaced on the bench by Niall Scannell, who returns after sustaining a rib injury in the Guinness Pro14 defeat to Ulster on New Year’s Day.

Munster:

15. Simon Zebo

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Keith Earls

10. Ian Keatley

9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Rhys Marshall

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Chris Cloete

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell

17. James Cronin

18. John Ryan

19. Darren O’Shea

20. Jack O’Donoghue

21. Duncan Williams

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Alex Wootton

Castres:

15. Geoffrey Palis

14. Kylian Jaminet

13. Thomas Combezou

12. Robert Ebersohn

11. David Smith

10. Julien Dumora

9. Rory Kockott

1. Antoine Tichit

2. Jody Jenneker

3. Damien Tussac

4. Alexandre Bias

5. Thibault Lassalle

6. Yannick Caballero

7. Steve Mafi

8. Alex Tulou

Replacements:

16. Kevin Firmin

17. Tudor Stroe

18. Daniel Kotze

19. Victor Moreaux

20. Baptiste Delaporte

21. Yohan Domenech

22. Yohan Le Bourhis

23. Afusipa Taumoepeau