Munster select unchanged side for the first time this season

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has kept faith with the same XV that started the defeat to Racing 92 for this weekend’s clash with Castres.
The southern province, who suffered a 34-30 loss in Paris last weekend, have named an unchanged team for the first time this season as they face French opposition again in their final Pool 4 game in the European Champions Cup at Thomond Park on Sunday [KO 1.00pm, Sky Sports Action].
It means that captain Peter O’Mahony has recovered from an ankle knock to captain the side. The only adjustment to the matchday 23 sees Kevin O’Byrne replaced on the bench by Niall Scannell, who returns after sustaining a rib injury in the Guinness Pro14 defeat to Ulster on New Year’s Day.
Munster:
15. Simon Zebo
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. Ian Keatley
9. Conor Murray
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Rhys Marshall
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Chris Cloete
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Niall Scannell
17. James Cronin
18. John Ryan
19. Darren O’Shea
20. Jack O’Donoghue
21. Duncan Williams
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Alex Wootton
Castres:
15. Geoffrey Palis
14. Kylian Jaminet
13. Thomas Combezou
12. Robert Ebersohn
11. David Smith
10. Julien Dumora
9. Rory Kockott
1. Antoine Tichit
2. Jody Jenneker
3. Damien Tussac
4. Alexandre Bias
5. Thibault Lassalle
6. Yannick Caballero
7. Steve Mafi
8. Alex Tulou
Replacements:
16. Kevin Firmin
17. Tudor Stroe
18. Daniel Kotze
19. Victor Moreaux
20. Baptiste Delaporte
21. Yohan Domenech
22. Yohan Le Bourhis
23. Afusipa Taumoepeau
