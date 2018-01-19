  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 19 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Munster select unchanged side for the first time this season

Johann van Graan’s men take on Castres this weekend in their final Pool 4 game in the Champions Cup.

By Paul Dollery Friday 19 Jan 2018, 12:13 PM
9 hours ago 6,623 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3806064

Johann van Graan Munster head coach Johann van Graan on the training ground earlier this week. Source: Dan Sheirdan/INPHO

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has kept faith with the same XV that started the defeat to Racing 92 for this weekend’s clash with Castres.

The southern province, who suffered a 34-30 loss in Paris last weekend, have named an unchanged team for the first time this season as they face French opposition again in their final Pool 4 game in the European Champions Cup at Thomond Park on Sunday [KO 1.00pm, Sky Sports Action].

It means that captain Peter O’Mahony has recovered from an ankle knock to captain the side. The only adjustment to the matchday 23 sees Kevin O’Byrne replaced on the bench by Niall Scannell, who returns after sustaining a rib injury in the Guinness Pro14 defeat to Ulster on New Year’s Day.

Munster:

15. Simon Zebo
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. Ian Keatley
9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Rhys Marshall
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Chris Cloete
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell
17. James Cronin
18. John Ryan
19. Darren O’Shea
20. Jack O’Donoghue
21. Duncan Williams
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Alex Wootton

Castres:

15. Geoffrey Palis
14. Kylian Jaminet
13. Thomas Combezou
12. Robert Ebersohn
11. David Smith
10. Julien Dumora
9. Rory Kockott

1. Antoine Tichit
2. Jody Jenneker
3. Damien Tussac
4. Alexandre Bias
5. Thibault Lassalle
6. Yannick Caballero
7. Steve Mafi
8. Alex Tulou

Replacements:

16. Kevin Firmin
17. Tudor Stroe
18. Daniel Kotze
19. Victor Moreaux
20. Baptiste Delaporte
21. Yohan Domenech
22. Yohan Le Bourhis
23. Afusipa Taumoepeau

Is there anything Conor Murray can’t do?

‘You have that stigma with you forever’ – Former Ulster forward on his doping ban

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool set sights on Man United, Chelsea look out-of-sorts and the Premier League talking points
Liverpool set sights on Man United, Chelsea look out-of-sorts and the Premier League talking points
Premier League clubs will pay special tribute to trailblazing black footballer Regis this weekend
Peter Crouch emerges as shock Chelsea target and the transfer window has gone mad
ARSENAL
Mourinho tells United to forget Sanchez and focus on Burnley
Mourinho tells United to forget Sanchez and focus on Burnley
Wenger: Alexis Sanchez loss won't hurt Arsenal as much as Van Persie departure
Arsenal's big December signing influences pursuit of Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'A trip to France is an assault on your senses. It's a good chance to show where we're at'
'A trip to France is an assault on your senses. It's a good chance to show where we're at'
Pienaar returns from injury as Montpellier name star-studded side for Leinster
Sexton rested as Cullen makes six changes for Leinster's trip to Montpellier
MUNSTER
Munster select unchanged side for the first time this season
Munster select unchanged side for the first time this season
'You have that stigma with you forever' - Former Ulster forward on his doping ban
Here's what your province needs to happen in the decisive Champions Cup pool matches
SIX NATIONS
Luckless Vunipola adds to England's injury woe as he's ruled out for 12 weeks
Luckless Vunipola adds to England's injury woe as he's ruled out for 12 weeks
'You read the papers and we might as well not turn up': Jones laughs off England's injury crisis
Bath back row Mercer one of eight uncapped players in Eddie Jones' England squad

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie