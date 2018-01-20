  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 20 January, 2018
'He has a massive heart' - Un De Sceaux triumphs for third successive year at Ascot

Elsewhere, in the day’s other big race at Haydock, The New One achieved a fourth consecutive win.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Jan 2018, 6:48 PM
2 hours ago 1,498 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3808562
Un De Sceaux ridden by Paul Townend clear the last fence before going on to win The Royal Salute Whisky Clarence House Steeple Chase Race run.
Image: Julian Herbert
Image: Julian Herbert

UN DE SCEAUX was victorious for the third successive year at Ascot in the Royal Salute Whisky Clarence House Chase today.

The Willie Mullins-trained horse, who was the favourite for this afternoon’s race, forced Speredek into second.

“I rode my horse to suit him and the further we went, the more confident I was getting,” jockey Paul Townend told reporters afterwards.

“It was hard work, but it was job done today.

“It’s great to get the opportunity to ride these horses. I spoke to Ruby [Walsh] this morning. He’s always helpful when he’s on the sidelines and I’m grateful to Willie and all the owners.

“He has a massive heart.”

Elsewhere, in the day’s other big race, the Champion Hurdle Trial at Haydock, The New One achieved a fourth consecutive win, edging out Ch’Tibello for the victory.

The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

COMMENTS (2)

