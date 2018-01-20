'He has a massive heart' - Un De Sceaux triumphs for third successive year at Ascot

UN DE SCEAUX was victorious for the third successive year at Ascot in the Royal Salute Whisky Clarence House Chase today.
The Willie Mullins-trained horse, who was the favourite for this afternoon’s race, forced Speredek into second.
“I rode my horse to suit him and the further we went, the more confident I was getting,” jockey Paul Townend told reporters afterwards.
“It was hard work, but it was job done today.
“It’s great to get the opportunity to ride these horses. I spoke to Ruby [Walsh] this morning. He’s always helpful when he’s on the sidelines and I’m grateful to Willie and all the owners.
“He has a massive heart.”
Elsewhere, in the day’s other big race, the Champion Hurdle Trial at Haydock, The New One achieved a fourth consecutive win, edging out Ch’Tibello for the victory.
