Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 8 May, 2018
Underdogs is coming back to TG4 - and they're looking for the next big stars

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 8 May 2018, 4:33 PM
Kieran Donaghy appeared on the show in 2004.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

TG4â€²S LEGENDARY GAA series â€˜Underdogsâ€™ is set for a return to screens after a ten-year hiatus.

The show follows unknown players, as theyâ€™re trained and managed by some of the biggest names in GAA in preparation to face one of the countryâ€™s top inter-county sides

Just like before, the search is on for a brand new team of footballing hopefuls, with players selected by a panel of experts as they gear up to face one of the countryâ€™s best teams.

Underdogs is fondly remembered for launching many present inter-county stars and All-Ireland winnersâ€™ careers â€” Kerryâ€™s Kieran Donaghy and Corkâ€™s Pearse Oâ€™Neill for example â€“Â  and this series aims to do likewise.

Both Donaghy and Oâ€™Neill were on the Underdogs side that beat Kerry in 2004.

In previous series, big names like MÃ­cheÃ¡l Ã“ Muircheartaigh, Brian Mullins and Mickey Ned Oâ€™Sullivan have been managers.

TG4 and Adare Productions are now calling for applications for the new series of Underdogs. Theyâ€™re inviting male players over the age of 18 who have never played Gaelic football at senior inter-county championship level to come forward, with nationwide trials taking place this month.

Apply before the 23rd May at www.tg4.ie/underdogs.Â 

Emma Duffy
