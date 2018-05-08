Underdogs is coming back to TG4 - and they're looking for the next big stars

TG4â€²S LEGENDARY GAA series â€˜Underdogsâ€™ is set for a return to screens after a ten-year hiatus.

The show follows unknown players, as theyâ€™re trained and managed by some of the biggest names in GAA in preparation to face one of the countryâ€™s top inter-county sides

Just like before, the search is on for a brand new team of footballing hopefuls, with players selected by a panel of experts as they gear up to face one of the countryâ€™s best teams.

Underdogs is fondly remembered for launching many present inter-county stars and All-Ireland winnersâ€™ careers â€” Kerryâ€™s Kieran Donaghy and Corkâ€™s Pearse Oâ€™Neill for example â€“Â and this series aims to do likewise.

Both Donaghy and Oâ€™Neill were on the Underdogs side that beat Kerry in 2004.

An cuimhin libh Kieran Donaghy ar na Underdogs i 2004?

Anocht tÃ¡ TG4 20bliain ar an bhfÃ³d bÃ­gÃ­ linn Ã³ 9.30pm #TG4XX pic.twitter.com/SxKvKlPUaY — TG4 (@TG4TV) October 31, 2016

In previous series, big names like MÃ­cheÃ¡l Ã“ Muircheartaigh, Brian Mullins and Mickey Ned Oâ€™Sullivan have been managers.

TG4 and Adare Productions are now calling for applications for the new series of Underdogs. Theyâ€™re inviting male players over the age of 18 who have never played Gaelic football at senior inter-county championship level to come forward, with nationwide trials taking place this month.

Apply before the 23rd May at www.tg4.ie/underdogs.Â

