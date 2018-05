Underdogs is coming back to TG4 - and they're looking for the next big stars

TG4′S LEGENDARY GAA series ‘Underdogs’ is set for a return to screens after a ten-year hiatus.

The show follows unknown players, as they’re trained and managed by some of the biggest names in GAA in preparation to face one of the country’s top inter-county sides

Just like before, the search is on for a brand new team of footballing hopefuls, with players selected by a panel of experts as they gear up to face one of the country’s best teams.

Underdogs is fondly remembered for launching many present inter-county stars and All-Ireland winners’ careers — Kerry’s Kieran Donaghy and Cork’s Pearse O’Neill for example – and this series aims to do likewise.

Both Donaghy and O’Neill were on the Underdogs side that beat Kerry in 2004.

An cuimhin libh Kieran Donaghy ar na Underdogs i 2004?

Anocht tá TG4 20bliain ar an bhfód bígí linn ó 9.30pm #TG4XX pic.twitter.com/SxKvKlPUaY — TG4 (@TG4TV) October 31, 2016

In previous series, big names like Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, Brian Mullins and Mickey Ned O’Sullivan have been managers.

TG4 and Adare Productions are now calling for applications for the new series of Underdogs. They’re inviting male players over the age of 18 who have never played Gaelic football at senior inter-county championship level to come forward, with nationwide trials taking place this month.

Apply before the 23rd May at www.tg4.ie/underdogs.

