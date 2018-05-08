  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 8 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin GAA and AIG ink new five-year sponsorship deal

The American insurance firm will also sponsor the new AIG Performance Centre being installed in Parnell Park.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 8 May 2018, 2:38 PM
1 minute ago 3 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4000083

DUBLIN GAA HAVE announced they’re extending their partnership with sponsors AIG for a further five years.

The current deal with AIG expires this November and it was believed to have been worth in excess of €4 million over a five year period.

Stephen Cluxton Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

The deal also applies to Dublin’s ladies football and camogie teams, with the American insurance firm sponsoring all Dublin inter-county teams up to senior level.

The extended deal will also see AIG become name sponsors of a new performance centre at Parnell Park.

Dublin GAA also announced that AIG Performance Centre will be “fully developed this month and will be open for use to both club and county players from right across Dublin.

AIG’s sponsorship with Dublin has coincided with an extremely fruitful period of success on the field, with Jim Gavin’s footballers and Mick Bohan’s ladies football side both reigning champions of their respective All-Irelands.

“Today’s announcement is a massive vote of confidence from AIG in Dublin GAA from grassroots level right up to our senior teams,” said county board chairman Sean Shanley at today’s announcement.

“Both Dublin GAA and AIG have gone from strength to strength over the course of the last four and a half years and this long-term commitment will allow us plan for the development of our games in the county on a sound financial footing.

“Providing the right structures for young players to participate in hurling and football in a county with the population of Dublin is a huge operation which requires significant investment.

“With the backing of AIG, we can look forward to building on the work already being done and continue to invest in allowing as many girls and boys as possible to take part with the guidance of the best coaching.

“It is a massive day for the clubs all across Dublin. With the finance provided by this deal, Dublin County Board can invest in more projects, more coaching and better support structures.

“The AIG Performance Centre at Parnell Park will be just one of a number of initiatives which we have in the pipeline.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Emlyn Mulligan: Leitrim ‘needed’ the win more than New York

Colm Cooper would be ‘amazed’ if Brogan plays for Dublin this summer

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
ARSENAL
Koscielny 'devastated' as he faces 6 months on sidelines and will miss France's World Cup campaign
Koscielny 'devastated' as he faces 6 months on sidelines and will miss France's World Cup campaign
Fitting end to Arsene Wenger's last home game as Arsenal crush Burnley
'Merci Arsene' as Arsenal bid farewell to Wenger in final home game
FOOTBALL
Juventus plan Allegri talks amid Arsenal links
Juventus plan Allegri talks amid Arsenal links
'No one has ever called to ask us how much Messi is worth' - Barca president
Leicester boss calls for perspective amid speculation about his future at the club
HURLING
'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form
'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
As it happened: Clare v Limerick, Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
LEINSTER
Lancaster sees similarities between Johnny Sexton and Tom Brady
Lancaster sees similarities between Johnny Sexton and Tom Brady
Cullen and Lancaster's dynamic coaching relationship driving Leinster forward
'We shouldn't change the course of someone's direction unless it's in the interest of the player'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie