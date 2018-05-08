Dublin GAA and AIG ink new five-year sponsorship deal

DUBLIN GAA HAVE announced they’re extending their partnership with sponsors AIG for a further five years.

The current deal with AIG expires this November and it was believed to have been worth in excess of €4 million over a five year period.

Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

The deal also applies to Dublin’s ladies football and camogie teams, with the American insurance firm sponsoring all Dublin inter-county teams up to senior level.

The extended deal will also see AIG become name sponsors of a new performance centre at Parnell Park.

Dublin GAA also announced that AIG Performance Centre will be “fully developed this month and will be open for use to both club and county players from right across Dublin.

AIG’s sponsorship with Dublin has coincided with an extremely fruitful period of success on the field, with Jim Gavin’s footballers and Mick Bohan’s ladies football side both reigning champions of their respective All-Irelands.

“Today’s announcement is a massive vote of confidence from AIG in Dublin GAA from grassroots level right up to our senior teams,” said county board chairman Sean Shanley at today’s announcement.

“Both Dublin GAA and AIG have gone from strength to strength over the course of the last four and a half years and this long-term commitment will allow us plan for the development of our games in the county on a sound financial footing.

“Providing the right structures for young players to participate in hurling and football in a county with the population of Dublin is a huge operation which requires significant investment.

“With the backing of AIG, we can look forward to building on the work already being done and continue to invest in allowing as many girls and boys as possible to take part with the guidance of the best coaching.

“It is a massive day for the clubs all across Dublin. With the finance provided by this deal, Dublin County Board can invest in more projects, more coaching and better support structures.

“The AIG Performance Centre at Parnell Park will be just one of a number of initiatives which we have in the pipeline.”

