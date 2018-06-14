McIlroy blown off course after tough start at US Open sees him +7 after front nine

RORY MCILROY HAS endured desperately tough start to the 2018 US Open after finishing his front nine seven over at Shinnecock Hills and then double-bogeying his 10th hole.

McIlroy began his round on the 10th with a par before dropping six shots in his next four holes, including a pair of double bogeys. He made some amends with a birdie on the 15th but has dropped another four shots in extremely testing conditions.

McIlroy is nine over after ten holes and heâ€™s in good company with other big name players struggling during their first round like Jason Day (+6) and Jordan Spieth (+5), while both Phil Mickelson and Hideki Matsuyama are four over.

Leading the way on two under is Englandâ€™s Ian Poulter and American Matt Kuchar, one shot ahead of a trio featuring Scott Piercy, Charley Hoffman and Russell Knox.

Graeme McDowell is out at 6.25pm (Irish time) while Shane Lowry is due to tee off at 7.09pm.

Others still to start at the New York course include Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!