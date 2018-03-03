  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Saturday 3 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Video Assistant Referee technology set to be used at 2018 World Cup

The final decision on the use of VAR at the World Cup will be made when the FIFA Council meets later this month.

By AFP Saturday 3 Mar 2018, 1:45 PM
1 hour ago 721 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3883580
Image: Nick Potts
Image: Nick Potts

VIDEO ASSISTANT REFEREES (VAR) are set to be used at the 2018 World Cup, after football lawmakers approved the technology.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB), meeting in Zurich, rubber-stamped a move already backed by FIFA’s top brass, including president Gianni Infantino.

“We came to the conclusion that VAR is good for football”, Infantino told reporters shortly after IFAB announced the decision.

He added that the final decision to use the technology at the World Cup in Russia will be made when the FIFA Council — world football’s top decision-making body — meets in Colombia later this month.

We will hope and encourage the council to take a favourable decision,” Infantino said, voicing confidence that VAR will secure final approval.

IFAB said in a press release that the decision “represents a new era for football with video assistance for referees helping to increase fairness in the game”.

VAR can only be used when there is doubt surrounding any of four key game-changing situations: goals, penalty decisions, straight red cards or mistaken identity.

It has already been implemented in top European leagues including the German Bundesliga and Italy’s Serie A — along with tests in multiple other leagues.

Spain’s La Liga on Friday began training officials ahead of the technology’s expected introduction next season.

But opinion is still divided, players and managers have complained of referees being too eager to defer to technology, while fans in stadiums have been left in the dark as to why decisions are being made.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said this week that European football’s governing body would not introduce VAR in next season’s Champions League due to ongoing “confusion” surrounding its use.

Others have voiced concern about video assistance slowing down the game and possibly breaking a team’s momentum.

That is an issue confronting major North American sports like baseball and American football, where different forms of video replay have been in use for several years leading to renewed calls to shorten the length of games.

Some sceptics also have reservations about implementing such a significant change at the World Cup, before all the kinks have been resolved at lower-profile competition.

But the desire to avoid disputed calls — especially in a competition with such a large global audience — tipped international football officials to support using VAR at this summer’s tournament in Russia.

One iconic example that VAR could theoretically have prevented is Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” goal that saw Argentina beat England in the 1986 World Cup.

For Infantino, international football had to ensure World Cup officials have access to the same images as fans.

“In 2018 we cannot anymore afford that everyone in the stadium and everyone in front of a TV screen can see within a few minutes on his phone whether the referee has made a big mistake or not, and the only one who cannot see it is the referee”, he said last month.

Representatives of the 32 teams that have qualified for the World Cup meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi this week voiced confidence that the expected VAR rollout would be a positive for the tournament.

“This is the new life. This is modern life,” said Iran head coach Carlos Queiroz.

“It is obvious that football cannot go on with its eyes closed to the modern world.”

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell.

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

All of Saturday’s Premier League games to go ahead but six Championship matches called off

Robbie Keane to take first step into management with Indian side ATK

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Burnley's first win in 13 gives Everton the blues and moves Clarets to within 5 points of Arsenal
Burnley's first win in 13 gives Everton the blues and moves Clarets to within 5 points of Arsenal
'He wants to get things right' - Hughton backs 'outstanding' Wenger to turn Arsenal around
'There's no connection between the players': Pogba would be better at City or Spurs says Ince
FOOTBALL
Manchester City fined after FA Cup fracas with Wigan
Manchester City fined after FA Cup fracas with Wigan
English club denies cover-up of Barry Bennell's sexual abuse and says it won't hold internal investigation
Klopp sees Liverpool as more 'unpredictable' without Coutinho
MANCHESTER CITY
Rafa returns to Liverpool, City close in on United title triumph and more Premier League talking points
Rafa returns to Liverpool, City close in on United title triumph and more Premier League talking points
More woe for Wenger as Man City cruise past Arsenal again
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Premier League
SIX NATIONS
Be part of the audience for The42 Six Nations Show Live: Ireland v Scotland
Be part of the audience for The42 Six Nations Show Live: Ireland v Scotland
'I grew up watching Drico, D’Arcy' - Munster's Arnold on being in Ireland camp
Roux energised and relishing the challenge of Schmidt work-ons
ARSENE WENGER
Arsenal apathy worse than âWenger Outâ displays â Carragher
Arsenal apathy worse than ‘Wenger Out’ displays – Carragher
Guardiola backs Henry to enter management after Arsenal thrashing
Under-pressure Wenger concedes Arsenal are struggling for confidence

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie