All of Saturday's Premier League games to go ahead but six Championship matches called off

ALL PREMIER LEAGUE games scheduled for Saturday will go ahead today, however six games due to be played in the Championship have been postponed.

Adverse weather conditions across the UK has meant games includingÂ league leaders Wolves and promotion hopefuls Aston Villa will not go ahead.

Snowy conditions continued into Saturday, meaning Barnsleyâ€™s game at home to Norwich, Brentford versus Cardiff City, Sheffield United against Burton Albion and Wolves against Reading, as well as Aston Villa versus QPR and Ipswich against Hull have all been postponed.

A large number of matches across both League One and League Two have also been called off.

WhileÂ all four Scottish Cup quarter-finals have been given the green light to go ahead, all other Scottish Premiership games have also been cancelled.

Games postponed for Saturday 3 March:

Championship

Aston Villa v QPR

Barnsley v Norwich

Brentford v Cardiff

Ipswich Town v Hull City

Sheffield United v Burton Albion

Wolves v Reading

League One

AFC Wimbledon v Charlton

Blackpool v Northampton Town

Bradford v Portsmouth

Coventry v Lincoln

Doncaster v Bury

Gillingham v Rotherham

Oxford United v Fleetwood

Rochdale v Plymouth

Shrewsbury v Peterborough

League Two

Barnet v Port Vale

Cheltenham v Notts County

Crawley v Wycombe

Crewe v Forest Green

Exeter v Chesterfield

Morecambe v Colchester

Newport v Accrington

Stevenage v Mansfield

Swindon v Yeovil

Scottish Premiership

Ross County v Partick Thistle

St Johnstone v Hamilton

