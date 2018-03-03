  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Saturday 3 March, 2018
All of Saturday's Premier League games to go ahead but six Championship matches called off

Seven games in the Premier League will go ahead but there have been a number of postponements elsewhere.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 3 Mar 2018, 1:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,841 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3883549
St Mary's Stadium where Southampton will host Stoke City today.

ALL PREMIER LEAGUE games scheduled for Saturday will go ahead today, however six games due to be played in the Championship have been postponed.

Adverse weather conditions across the UK has meant games includingÂ  league leaders Wolves and promotion hopefuls Aston Villa will not go ahead.

Snowy conditions continued into Saturday, meaning Barnsleyâ€™s game at home to Norwich, Brentford versus Cardiff City, Sheffield United against Burton Albion and Wolves against Reading, as well as Aston Villa versus QPR and Ipswich against Hull have all been postponed.

A large number of matches across both League One and League Two have also been called off.

WhileÂ all four Scottish Cup quarter-finals have been given the green light to go ahead, all other Scottish Premiership games have also been cancelled.

Games postponed for Saturday 3 March:

Championship

  • Aston Villa v QPR
  • Barnsley v Norwich
  • Brentford v Cardiff
  • Ipswich Town v Hull City
  • Sheffield United v Burton Albion
  • Wolves v Reading

League One

  • AFC Wimbledon v Charlton
  • Blackpool v Northampton Town
  • Bradford v Portsmouth
  • Coventry v Lincoln
  • Doncaster v Bury
  • Gillingham v Rotherham
  • Oxford United v Fleetwood
  • Rochdale v Plymouth
  • Shrewsbury v Peterborough

League Two

  • Barnet v Port Vale
  • Cheltenham v Notts County
  • Crawley v Wycombe
  • Crewe v Forest Green
  • Exeter v Chesterfield
  • Morecambe v Colchester
  • Newport v Accrington
  • Stevenage v Mansfield
  • Swindon v Yeovil

Scottish Premiership

  • Ross County v Partick Thistle
  • St Johnstone v Hamilton

Manchester United 1999 treble winners would beat Pepâ€™s Man City: Martin Keown

â€˜He wants to get things rightâ€™ â€“ Hughton backs â€˜outstandingâ€™ Wenger to turn Arsenal around

