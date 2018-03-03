  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Saturday 3 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Manchester United 1999 treble winners would beat Pep's Man City: Martin Keown

‘Manchester City are on their way to being a dominant force but Manchester United’s 1999 treble-winners would beat them,’ says Keown.

By The42 Team Saturday 3 Mar 2018, 11:58 AM
3 hours ago 6,152 Views 20 Comments
http://the42.ie/3883501

SIR ALEX FERGUSON’S Manchester United side of 1999 is superior to the Manchester City team running away with the Premier League title this season, according to ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown.

United famously scooped the treble in 1998-99, snatching the Champions League trophy from Bayern Munich by scoring twice in the dying stages of the Camp Nou showpiece.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s men have been the dominant force in England this term, already sealing the Carabao Cup and boasting a formidable 16-point advantage in the league that could make them the earliest Premier League title winners ever.

Despite City’s form, which has been all the more impressive given the style they have played, Keown believes that United’s classic vintage is better.

“Manchester City are on their way to being a dominant force but Manchester United’s 1999 treble-winners would beat them,” Keown argued in the Daily Mail.

“I was part of the Arsenal side who finished a point behind United that year. That Gunners team was one of the best I played in, but United beat us in an FA Cup semi-final replay despite being reduced to 10 men, thanks to a moment of magic from Ryan Giggs.

Soccer - UEFA European Championship Qualifying - Group E - Slovenia v England - Stozice Stadium Martin Keown. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

“United always had one player who would do something special to dig out unexpected results.

“Where United were so strong was with four strikers all competing to be top dog. Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke would run the legs off you, then Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would come off the bench with a point to prove. And their finest hour in the Champions League final was delivered by those two substitutes.

“Peter Schmeichel was one of the Premier League’s finest keepers. He was such a daunting figure for strikers. The years he spent at the top should be a blueprint for Ederson at Manchester City.”

Keown would not, however, discount the possibility of Guardiola’s side going on to dominate for years to come but feels they would lack the experience to trouble Ferguson’s men.

“City can be as dominant as the great Liverpool and United sides but winning trophies gives teams an extra layer of armour. That is what City would discover if they faced Sir Alex Ferguson’s treble winners today,” he argued.

City remain on course for a treble, although they were shockingly knocked out of the FA Cup by Wigan at the fifth-round stage.

Having thrashed Basel 4-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 match, Guardiola’s men are expected to cruise into the quarter-final following Wednesday’s second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

- Omni 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘He wants to get things right’ – Hughton backs ‘outstanding’ Wenger to turn Arsenal around

Sunderland opens the Stadium of Light up for homeless in need of shelter from Storm Emma

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Burnley's first win in 13 gives Everton the blues and moves Clarets to within 5 points of Arsenal
Burnley's first win in 13 gives Everton the blues and moves Clarets to within 5 points of Arsenal
'He wants to get things right' - Hughton backs 'outstanding' Wenger to turn Arsenal around
'There's no connection between the players': Pogba would be better at City or Spurs says Ince
FOOTBALL
Manchester City fined after FA Cup fracas with Wigan
Manchester City fined after FA Cup fracas with Wigan
English club denies cover-up of Barry Bennell's sexual abuse and says it won't hold internal investigation
Klopp sees Liverpool as more 'unpredictable' without Coutinho
MANCHESTER CITY
Rafa returns to Liverpool, City close in on United title triumph and more Premier League talking points
Rafa returns to Liverpool, City close in on United title triumph and more Premier League talking points
More woe for Wenger as Man City cruise past Arsenal again
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Premier League
SIX NATIONS
Be part of the audience for The42 Six Nations Show Live: Ireland v Scotland
Be part of the audience for The42 Six Nations Show Live: Ireland v Scotland
'I grew up watching Drico, D’Arcy' - Munster's Arnold on being in Ireland camp
Roux energised and relishing the challenge of Schmidt work-ons
ARSENE WENGER
Arsenal apathy worse than âWenger Outâ displays â Carragher
Arsenal apathy worse than ‘Wenger Out’ displays – Carragher
Guardiola backs Henry to enter management after Arsenal thrashing
Under-pressure Wenger concedes Arsenal are struggling for confidence

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie