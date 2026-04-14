Gary Neville’s The Overlap buys Mark Goldbridge’s YouTube channels

GARY NEVILLE’S THE Overlap network has bought Mark Goldbridge’s YouTube channels.

Goldbridge’s ‘United We Stand’ is the biggest Manchester United fan channel on YouTube, while his ‘That’s Football’ platform looks at the sport more broadly.

The Overlap said in a press release that Goldbridge’s channels had a combined audience of 3.7million viewers.

Former United and England defender Neville, The Overlap’s executive director, said: “We are building what we believe will become one of the most exciting independent football communities in the world – one that gives fans direct, personality-led content.

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“The United Stand and That’s Football are two of the best-known football channels on YouTube, and our intention is to develop them into the most compelling Manchester United and football news channels in the market.”

Goldbridge launched the United Stand in 2014, and the channel now has 2.2m subscribers. Last August he became one of the first content creators to secure live rights to a top-flight European league, sealing a deal to screen 20 Friday night Bundesliga matches this season.

Goldbridge said about The Overlap deal: “I’ve spent the last 10 years building The United Stand for Manchester United fans and That’s Football for all fans, and I’m prouder of that than anything I’ve ever done. This deal is about what comes next. The Overlap has the ambition, the credibility, and the resources to help me take what I do to the next level.”

The Overlap was founded by Neville in 2021.